Veteran’s Voice: US Air Force Sgt. Bob Horner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bob entered the U.S. Air Force in 1968 and left the Air Force as a sergeant. Listen to Bob’s story as he walks us through decisions he made after graduating high school and why he chose this branch of the military.

The decision to join the Air Force Bob attributes to gaining a lot of self-confidence and allowing him to get out of his small town in Western NY, to travel and meet a lot of new people.

Bob still questions and struggles with the decisions of going to war and what war brings to the countries involved.