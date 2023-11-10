Veteran’s Voice: US Army Staff Sgt. Michael Perry

ORLANDO, Fla. – Michael graduated high school confused and not sure of which direction he wanted to go. After a year of weighing options he decided to go into the U.S. Air Force as an in-flight refueler on planes.

Lloyd got out of the military, got married and started working, but everything changed when 9/11 happened. Michael wanted to get back in and do his part for his country.

At twice the age of the other recruits, Michael got into the army as a signal caller.

Listen as Michael takes us through what it was like to be deployed to Iraq, the very reason he wanted to get back into military service is now right in front of him. Michael’s passion to help his country grows as he moves around to a few different companies to help where he can.