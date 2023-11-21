Veteran’s Voice: US Air Force Capt. Anna Tanzilla

ORLANDO. Fla. – As a young adult attending the University of Louisville, U.S. Air Force Capt. Anna Tanzilla found herself in an classroom getting briefed on the Air Force ROTC program, all because she despised the thought of having to take a generic P.E. course, which was required by the school.

During her years of service, she was constantly learning and growing as she met many amazing people. However, leaving the military left Tanzilla somewhat lost as she was trying to find her new purpose in life.

After arriving in Florida, Tanzilla returned to service, this time in a much different way.

Listen to her describe her new position and how she finds herself loving every second of it.