Veteran’s Voice: US Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Victor Ortega

ORLANDO. Fla. – Before entering the Marine Corps, Lance Cpl. Ortega had his eyes set on becoming a Navy SEAL.

Unfortunately for him, the scores he received on his ASVAB did not make him a candidate for recruitment, so he jumped offices and joined the Marine Corps instead.

Coming from Puerto Rico, Lance Cpl. Ortega experienced a culture shock at the start of his military career, which helped him to embody the Marine’s ideology of Improvise, Adapt, and Overcome.

After leaving the Corps, Victor became a realtor and has been helping veterans find homes and navigate the multitude of benefits available to them.