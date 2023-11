ORLANDO. Fla. – After an 18-year career as a medical officer in the U.S. Navy, Steven Price was medically retired.

The wounds he carried for most of his career stemmed from his time serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

An IED was responsible for his Traumatic Brain Injury, and his PTSD he silently suffered with could only be brought on from his first-hand accounts.

Watch as Steven discusses his time in service, and the shot that helped him to experience some relief from his PTSD.