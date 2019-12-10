Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/9/19

This week's recipes from CookingBride.com.

TUESDAY

Southern Green Beans with Ham and Potatoes

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) package Clifty Farm country ham, diced

1 medium onion finely chopped

2 garlic cloves minced

2 pounds fresh green beans washed, ends trimmed and cut into 1 ½ - 2 inch pieces

2 pounds small red or gold potatoes washed, then quartered or cut into eighths

2 cups chicken broth

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Salt and additional black pepper to taste

Instructions

Stovetop Method:

Heat a large stock pot over medium high heat. Dice the country ham into bite-sized pieces. Once the pot is hot, add the country ham and sauté for 2-3 minutes until the ham is light pink and starting to brown on the edges.

Add the onion. Sauté until the onion is translucent, about 8-10 minutes.

Add the minced garlic and sauté for an additional 30 seconds.

Add the green beans and potatoes to the pot.

Pour the chicken broth over the top of the vegetables.

Add the Cajun seasoning, ground black pepper and red pepper flakes. Add salt to taste.

Bring the pot to a boil, then cover it with a lid, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 30 minutes. The green beans and potatoes should be fork tender when they’re done.

Remove the pot from the heat and allow the beans and potatoes to sit for at least 15 minutes. The vegetables will continue to absorb the flavors of the ham and the broth as they sit.

Season with additional salt and pepper if necessary.

Slow Cooker Method:

Combine all the ingredients in the crock of a 6-quart slow cooker.

Stir everything to combine.

Cook on high for 3 hours or on low for 6 hours.

Instant Pot Method:

Turn on the SAUTE function the Instant pot. Once the pot is hot, add the diced country ham and cook until the ham turns light pink and starts to brown around the edges, about 2-3 minutes.

Add the onion and sauté for about 8-10 minutes until it is translucent. Add the garlic and sauté for an additional 30 seconds.

Turn off the SAUTE function. Add the green beans and potatoes to the pot. Pour in the chicken broth, Cajun seasoning, ground black pepper and red pepper flakes. Stir everything to combine.

Seal the lid on the Instant Pot. Set the function to MANUAL and the time for six minutes. Once the time is up, allow the pressure to release naturally or do a quick release.

Allow the green beans to sit for 15 minutes before serving.

Notes

This dish can be made ahead of time. Store the cooked green beans with their broth in a covered container in the refrigerator. They can be reheated over medium heat in a saucepan on the stove or in the microwave.Leftover green beans need to be eaten within four days. This recipe does not freeze well. Freezing and thawing will change the texture of the vegetables, causing them to become mushy.

WEDNESDAY

Beer Braised Meatballs

Ingredients

For the meatballs:

1 pound ground pork or chicken

1 egg

1 slice day old wheat bread torn or pulsed into crumbs

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cloves minced garlic

½ tsp onion powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon cooking oil

For the sauce:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter divied

1 medium onion thinly sliced into rings

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

1 bottle 12 oz stout beer (or beef broth)

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Hot cooked egg noodles for serving, optional

Instructions

Combine all meatball ingredients except the oil in a large mixing bowl. Using clean hands, mix together ingredients just until thoroughly combined. Form meatballs into 2-inch (golfball size) balls.

Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium high heat. Reduce heat to medium. Working in batches, add the meatballs and brown on all sides, about 2-3 minutes. Remove meatballs from the pan and set aside.

Melt butter in the stock pot. Add the onions and cook until they being to soften, about five minutes. Season onions with salt and pepper. Pour in the stout and the sugar. Add the meatballs back to the pot. Bring pot to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, until meatballs are cooked through, about 20 minutes. Remove lid from pan and cook an additional 10-15 minutes or until the sauce has reduced and thickened.

Stir in remaining two tablespoons of butter.

Served over hot buttered egg noodles drizzled with onions and gravy.

THURSDAY

Cranberry Braise Beef Short Ribs

Ingredients

6 bone-in short ribs about 5 3/4 pounds

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

Extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 yellow onion cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 ribs celery cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 carrots peeled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 cloves garlic smashed

1 cup fresh cranberries divided

3 cans (6 ounces each) tomato paste

1 cup hearty red wine

1 bunch fresh thyme tied with kitchen string

2 bay leaves

Instant Pot Instructions:

Season the short ribs on all sides with salt and pepper.

Heat about two tablespoons of oil using the SAUTE function on the Instant Pot. Working in batches, brown the ribs on all sides. Set aside. Do not drain grease from the Instant Pot.

Puree the onion, carrots, celery, garlic and ½ cup of fresh cranberries in a food processor. Add the puree to the Instant Pot along with the remaining whole cranberries. Sauté until tender, about 5-7 minutes.

Add the tomato paste and sauté for another five minutes.

Add the red wine and scrape up any food that’s stuck on the bottom of the insert. Continue to simmer until the liquid is reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Turn off the SAUTE function.

Nestle the short ribs into the vegetable mixture. Add a fresh thyme bundle tied with kitchen twine and two whole bay leaves.

Select the MANUAL function and set it to high. Cook the short ribs for 45 minutes. Allow the pressure to release naturally for 15 minutes.

Remove and discard the thyme bundle and the bay leaves before serving.

Slow Cooker Instructions:

Season the short ribs on all sides with salt and pepper.

Heat about two tablespoons of oil in a large pan or stockpot over medium high heat. Working in batches, brown ribs on all sides. Set aside. Do not drain grease from the pan.

Puree the onion, carrots, celery, garlic and ½ cup of fresh cranberries in a food processor. Add the puree to the pot along with the remaining whole cranberries. Sauté until tender, about 5-7 minutes.

Add the tomato paste and sauté for another five minutes.

Add the red wine and scrape up any food that’s stuck on the bottom of the insert. Continue to simmer until the liquid is reduced by half, about 10 minutes.

Transfer the vegetables to the crock of a slow cooker. Add a fresh thyme bundle tied with kitchen twine and two whole bay leaves. Nestle the short ribs in the mixture. Cook on low for 4-6 hours until the meat is tender and sauce is concentrated.

Remove and discard the thyme bundle and the bay leaves before serving.

Oven Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F.

Season the short ribs on all sides with salt and pepper. Heat about two tablespoons of oil in a large Dutch oven with a lid or stockpot over medium high heat. Working in batches, brown ribs on all sides. Set aside. Do not drain grease from the pan.

Puree the onion, carrots, celery, garlic and ½ cup of fresh cranberries in a food processor. Add the puree to the pot along with the remaining whole cranberries. Sauté until tender, about 5-7 minutes.

Add the tomato paste and sauté for another five minutes.

Add one cup of hearty red wine and scrape up any food that’s stuck on the bottom of the pan. Continue to simmer until liquid is reduced by half, about 10 minutes.

If using a Dutch oven, nestle the short ribs into the vegetable mixture. If not using a Dutch oven, transfer vegetables to roasting pan or casserole dish with a lid. Add a fresh thyme bundle tied with kitchen twine and two whole bay leaves.

Nestle the short ribs in the mixture. Cover the pan. Roast the short ribs for three hours, until the meat is tender and falling off the bone.

Remove and discard the thyme bundle and the bay leaves before serving.

Notes

A hearty red wine such as a Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel or Merlot is an excellent choice both for cooking the short ribs and to pair later. If you aren’t comfortable cooking with alcohol, you can substitute the red wine used in the recipe with beef stock.

Cranberry beef short ribs should be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator within two hours after serving. Short ribs should be eaten within four days.

The short ribs can also be frozen for up to three months. Wrap the short ribs in a layer of plastic wrap followed by aluminum foil to prevent freezer burn. I also like to use a vacuum sealer.

FRIDAY

Tater Tot Ham and Cheese Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients

1 1/2 teaspoons oil

1 large red bell pepper diced

3 green onions chopped

1 pound (16 ounces) Clifty Farm country ham, diced

8 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 8-ounce package shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 32-ounce package frozen tater tots

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Heat oil over medium heat.

Add the bell peppers and green onions and saute for 5 minutes or until tender.

Add the diced ham and cook until the ham is light pink, about 2 minutes more. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside to cool slightly.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper.

Add 1 cup of the shredded cheese and the entire ham mixture. Stir to combine.

Arrange the tater tots in a single layer on the bottom of a greased 9 x 13 x 2 inch casserole dish.

Pour the egg mixture over the top.

Bake for 45 minutes until the eggs are set.

Notes

To make ahead: Follow the recipe up until it’s time to bake. Cover the casserole dish with aluminum foil and place in the refrigerator. I recommend baking the casserole within 24 hours.To freeze: Follow the recipe up until it’s time to bake. Cover the casserole dish with aluminum foil and place on a level surface in the freezer. The casserole will last up to three months in the freezer.

Before baking, allow the breakfast casserole to thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Remove the foil and bake as directed.

Breakfast casserole with ham will last up to four days in the refrigerator. I do not recommend freezing the baked casserole. Once thawed, the eggs can become watery and rubbery.