On a budget? Here are the top restaurant deals in Orlando

Nabbing a good deal can feel like quite the victory, particularly if you're getting a high-quality product or experience at the end of the day.

Want to score big savings on restaurants in Orlando? Read on for a list of the best restaurant deals around, courtesy of Groupon.

Trending deals

These deals are the most popular in the Orlando area (and their trending status means they could sell out quickly).

Photo: Pirate's Dinner Adventure/Groupon

Pirate's Dinner Adventure, located at 6400 Carrier Drive, is offering a recurring deal that was first introduced on June 7, 2018, and is trending now among Orlando denizens.

"Guests feast while cheering for their section’s mascot as Broadway-scale, pyrotechnics-enhanced pirate show unfolds on indoor lagoon’s ship," states its Groupon page.

There are three price options for this deal, ranging from $25 to $46, with a discount of up to 49%. It may be helpful to know that the low-end option is cheaper than 20% of the restaurant deals currently available.

Tempted? Click here to check out this deal.

CiCi's Pizza, located at 7437 International Drive, is offering a trending deal that's available until Jan. 26, 2020.

According to its Groupon page, CiCi's Pizza offers "Pizza made with fresh dough ... along with pasta, salads and desserts."

There are three price options for this deal, ranging from $5 to $25, with a discount of up to 50%. The low-end option is cheaper than 99% of the restaurant deals currently available. Pro tip: The offerings at CiCi's Pizza have been known to sell out in the past (it's had two deals sell out an average of one day early).

Find the deal here.

Photo: Sushi Katana/Groupon

Sushi Katana, located at 4192 Conroy Road Suite 103 in Millenia, is offering a recurring deal that was first introduced on July 30, 2014, and has trended in Orlando within the last six months.

"More than 60 types of maki, sashimi and nigiri share the menu with Japanese entrees such as pork katsu and ginger chicken," states Sushi Katana's Groupon page.

There is a single price option for this deal at $17, with a discount of 32%. Incidentally, the low-end option is cheaper than 58% of the other restaurant deals available.

Tempted? Check out the deal here.

Photo: Nantucket Shrimp Shack/Groupon

Nantucket Shrimp Shack, located at 6400 International Drive Suite 102 in Florida Center, is offering a recurring deal that was first introduced on Sept. 6, 2019, and has trended in Orlando within the last six months.

According to its Groupon page, Nantucket Shrimp Shack offers "Delicious seafood menu offerings like: Jumbo fried shrimp, lobster rolls, oyster po'boy, calamari and more."

There is a single price option for this deal at $13, with a discount of 35%. The low-end option is cheaper than 88% of Orlando's available restaurant deals.

Click here to see this deal.

This story was created automatically using Groupon data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.