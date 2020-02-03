Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/3/20
News 6 gets results for your belly.
This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 (8 ounce) bottle soda
- 1/4 cup diced onion
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 4 garlic cloves
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 4 pounds chicken drumsticks
- 1 cup chicken broth
Instructions
- Mix together first 10 ingredients in a large bowl or resealable bag. Add chicken and toss to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, preferably up to 8 hours.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Remove chicken and reserve remaining marinade. Bring reserved marinade and chicken broth to a boil in a medium saucepan. Continue to boil for 15-20 minutes.
- Arrange drumsticks on a large baking sheet and bake for 45-55 minutes, occasionally basting with reserved marinade mixture, until the skin is brown and crisp and juices run clear.
TUESDAY
Beer Battered Fish Tacos with Avocado Crema
Beer Battered Fish:
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour divded
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup beer
- 1 pound bream cleaned and fileted (you can also substitute any firm white fish)
- Vegetable oil for frying
- Taco shells hard or soft
Avocado Crema:
- 1 avocado pitted
- 2 tablespoon buttermilk
- 1 Tablespoon sour cream
- Juice of 1/2 lime
- Hot sauce to taste
- Salt and pepper to taste
Black bean and corn salsa:
- 1 bunch fresh cilantro more for garnish
- 5-6 Roma tomatoes
- 1 medium yellow onion
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 15-oz. can whole kernel corn, drained
- 1 15-oz. can black beans, drained
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of flour, paprika, chili powder, cumin, and salt. Add beer and stir until combined. Set aside and allow to sit for 30 minutes.
- In the meantime, prepare the fish by cutting into bite-sized pieces. Pat the fish dry then coat with the remaining half cup of flour. Toss fish into beer batter mixture and stir gently until fish is well-coated.
- Heat oil in large skillet to 375 degrees. Add fish in batches, frying until coating is golden brown and fish is cooked through, about 3-5 minutes. Remove fish from hot oil and drain on paper towels. Season with additional salt and pepper if needed.
- Place the avocado in in the bowl of a blender or food processor. Add buttermilk, sour cream, hot sauce, and lime juice. Process until ingredients are combined and texture is smooth. Pour into a small bowl for dipping or garnishing.
- To prepare the salsa, wash cilantro and remove stems. Roughly chop tomatoes and onion and place in a food processor along with cilantro. Process until slightly chunky and ingredients are well incorporated. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in garlic powder, corn, black beans, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
- Heat tortillas in the microwave for 10 seconds until warm and soft. Place a few nuggets of fried fish down the center, top with salsa and finish with avocado crema. Top with addition chopped cilantro if desired.
WEDNESDAY
Andouille and Grilled Shrimp Kebabs with Shallot Mustard Sauce
Ingredients
For the shrimp:
- 16 jumbo shrimp uncooked, peeled deveined
- 1 large red bell pepper seeded and chopped into 1” squares
- 1 lb. andouille sausage cut into 1” squares
- 1/4 cup cajun or creole seasoning ex. Tony Chachere’s
- 1/4 cup butter melted
For the shallot mustard sauce:
- 1/4 cup dry vermouth
- 1 teaspoon sherry
- 1 teaspoon shallots
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon diced pimentos
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh chopped basil
- 1-1/2 teaspoons spicy hot mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Salt to taste
Instructions
For the shrimp:
- Prepare grill for high heat.
- Thread shrimp, bell pepper, and sausage onto skewers, alternating each item accordingly. Brush melted butter over both sides of skewers. Sprinkle skewers with Creole seasoning.
- Place skewers on grill and cook for about 7 minutes on each side, basting between turns, until shrimp is pink and slightly opaque.
- Serve with shallot mustard sauce.
For the shallot mustard sauce:
- In a saucepan, combine vermouth, sherry, and shallots.
- Boil over medium high heat until mixture is reduced to 2 tablespoons.
- Add cream, pimentos, and basil.
- Continue to boil until cream begins to thicken.
- Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in mustards, butter and cayenne.
- Season with salt to your preference.
THURSDAY
Moroccan Spiced London Broil in the Oven
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon coriander
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon grated fresh ginger
- 2 medium gloves garlic mashed
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 ½ pound London Broil
Instructions
- Preheat broiler 450 degrees. Place an oven rack a few inches from the heating element.
- Combine 1 tablespoon of oil with coriander, cinnamon, ginger, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Coat London with spice mixture. Let it marinate for 20 minutes.
- Coat a cast iron or oven-proof skillet with canola or vegetable oil. Heat over high heat. When the skillet is very hot, sear the London broil on both sides (you may want to turn on your exhaust fan before doing this).
- If you like your steak rare, check it for doneness once it’s seared. However, if you like your steak medium rare to well done, place it under the boiler to continue cooking until it reaches your desired doneness. Our steak was a beautiful medium rare after XX minutes.
- Remove London broil from the oven. Allow it to rest for 10 minutes before slicing it against the grain. Serve with any accumulated pan juices poured over top.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese divided
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon dried mustard
- 2 green onions white and green parts chopped
- 1 clove garlic pressed
- ½ teaspoon shrimp boil
- ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 8 ounces cooked crawfish tail meat
- Crackers or crostini
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Combine the cream cheese, ¾ cup Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, dried mustard, green onions, garlic, shrimp boil and Worcestershire sauce in a medium mixing bowl. Whisk ingredients together until combined.
- Gently fold in the crawfish tail meat.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Spread the crawfish mixture into a small baking dish or pie plate.
- Bake for 20 minutes. Top dip with remaining ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese and bake until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 10 minutes more.
- Serve hot spread on crackers or crostini.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.