Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/3/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Coca-Cola Chicken Drumsticks

Ingredients

Instructions

Arrange drumsticks on a large baking sheet and bake for 45-55 minutes, occasionally basting with reserved marinade mixture, until the skin is brown and crisp and juices run clear.

Remove chicken and reserve remaining marinade. Bring reserved marinade and chicken broth to a boil in a medium saucepan. Continue to boil for 15-20 minutes.

Mix together first 10 ingredients in a large bowl or resealable bag. Add chicken and toss to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, preferably up to 8 hours.

TUESDAY

Beer Battered Fish Tacos with Avocado Crema

1 pound bream cleaned and fileted (you can also substitute any firm white fish)

Instructions

In a medium mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of flour, paprika, chili powder, cumin, and salt. Add beer and stir until combined. Set aside and allow to sit for 30 minutes.

In the meantime, prepare the fish by cutting into bite-sized pieces. Pat the fish dry then coat with the remaining half cup of flour. Toss fish into beer batter mixture and stir gently until fish is well-coated.

Heat oil in large skillet to 375 degrees. Add fish in batches, frying until coating is golden brown and fish is cooked through, about 3-5 minutes. Remove fish from hot oil and drain on paper towels. Season with additional salt and pepper if needed.

Place the avocado in in the bowl of a blender or food processor. Add buttermilk, sour cream, hot sauce, and lime juice. Process until ingredients are combined and texture is smooth. Pour into a small bowl for dipping or garnishing.

To prepare the salsa, wash cilantro and remove stems. Roughly chop tomatoes and onion and place in a food processor along with cilantro. Process until slightly chunky and ingredients are well incorporated. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in garlic powder, corn, black beans, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.