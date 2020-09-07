Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/7/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
For the steak:
- 2 large eggs lightly beaten
- ½ cup milk
- 2-3 dashes hot sauce
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 cups oil for frying
- 2 pounds beef cubed steak
For the gravy:
- 3 tablespoons grease
- 1-2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1-1 ½ cups milk
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
For the steaks:
- Combine the eggs, milk and hot sauce in a shallow dish.
- Combine flour paprika, salt, onion powder and black pepper in a second shallow dish.
- Begin to heat the cooking oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.
- While the oil is heating coat the cubed steak in the egg mixture.
- Next, dredge the steak in the flour mixture until it is evenly coated.
- Repeat the process, coating in eggs and then dredging in flour a second time.
- Working in batches, carefully place the coated steak in the hot oil. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
- Flip and continue frying for 1 minute until the steak is cooked through and the coating is golden brown.
- Drain on paper towels to absorb and excess grease.
For the gravy:
- Reserve three tablespoons of the cooking grease. Bring the grease back to heat, then reduce the meat to medium low.
- Whisk in 1-2 tablespoons of the flour. Continue to whisk until the mixture is smooth and free of lumps.
- Slowly add the milk, whisking constantly. As the mixture cooks it will start to thicken. As soon as it reaches your desired thickness, remove it from the heat. If the gravy becomes too thick, add additional milk to thin it out.
- Serve warm drizzled over the hot steaks.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 6 ears fresh corn on the cob
- 1 medium white onion diced
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons onion powder
- 1 tablespoon ground black pepper
- A dash of cayenne pepper optional
- ½ cup 1 stick unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon salt
Instructions
- Remove the corn kernals from the cobs. Transfer corn to a large mixing bowl.
- Add one diced yellow onion along with garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper. Add cayenne pepper if using. Stir ingredients until combined.
- Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Once the skillet it hot, pour in the corn.
- Once the corn has begun sizzling add the salt. Fry corn for 7-8 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- The corn should be heated through but still firm when it’s done. Serve hot.
WEDNESDAY
Oven Baked Eggs with Hollandaise Sauce
Ingredients
For the eggs:
- 1 stick (8 tablespoons) butter
- 8 large eggs
- 1/2 cup diced ham or bacon
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped green onions
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Paprika to taste
- 8 biscuits or English muffins or toast
For the hollandaise sauce:
- 2 large egg yolks room temperature
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter melted and brought to room temperature
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
For the eggs:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Put one tablespoon of butter into eight muffin cups. Crack one egg into each cup.
- Combine ham or bacon, cheese, onions, parsley, bread crumbs, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle mixture over each egg. Sprinkle the top of each egg with paprika.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes for hard-cooked eggs, 10 – 15 minutes for soft-cooked eggs.
- Serve over biscuits or English muffins.
- Drizzle with hollandaise sauce or white gravy if desired.
For the hollandaise sauce:
- Blend egg yolks, salt, and cayenne pepper in a blender until smooth.
- With the blender still running, add half of the melted butter. Add half of the lemon juice. Repeat with remaining butter and lemon juice.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve immediately. Sauce will keep for up to two hours at room temperature. Do not refrigerate or heat Hollandaise sauce.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup orange juice
- 1 ½ cups packed brown sugar
- 2 teaspoon mustard
- ½ cup bourbon
- 2 teaspoons salt divided
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 pound pork loin trimmed of fat
- 2 green bell peppers
- 2 red bell peppers
- 1 purple onion
- 8 ounces sliced white mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Instructions
- Combine orange juice, brown sugar, mustard, bourbon and one teaspoon of salt in a medium saucepan. Whisk in cornstarch until smooth. Bring to a boil and cook until glaze has thickened, about 1-2 minutes. Set glaze aside to cool slightly.
- Cut the pork loin into 1-inch pieces. Toss the pork loin in half the glaze until coated. Set the other half of the glaze aside for basting.
- Slice the peppers into sections large enough to skewer. Cut the purple onion in the eighths.
- Toss the peppers, onion and the mushrooms with the olive oil and the remaining teaspoon of salt.
- Thread the meat and vegetables onto the skewers – alternating the meat with the vegetables.
- Preheat a grill to medium high heat or preheat the broiler and move the oven rack to the top third of the oven. Grill or broil for seven minutes. Turn the kebabs over and baste with the reserved marinade. Grill or broil for an additional seven minutes.
- Serve with any remaining glaze for dipping.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 3 cups fresh or frozen peaches sliced
- 4 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1-1/2 cups sugar divided
- 1-1/4 cups whole milk
- 2-3/4 cups heavy cream
- 1-1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
Instructions
- In a small bowl, combine the peaches with the lemon juice and 1/2 cup of the sugar. Stir until combined and set aside for at least two hours.
- Strain the peaches through a colander and reserve any juice. If you like big chunks of peaches in your ice cream, set aside half of the peaches and chop into smaller pieces. Puree the rest.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together milk and remaining sugar just until sugar is dissolved.
- Add the heavy cream, reserved peach juice, pureed peaches and vanilla.
- Pour mixture into a prepared ice cream maker. Churn according to manufacturer’s instructions.
- About five minutes before mixing is completed, add the remaining chopped peaches.
- You can eat the ice cream at this point. However, if you would like a firmer consistency, transfer the ice cream to an airtight freezer container and freeze for about two hours.