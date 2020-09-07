Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/7/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Country Fried Steak

Ingredients

Instructions

Flip and continue frying for 1 minute until the steak is cooked through and the coating is golden brown.

Working in batches, carefully place the coated steak in the hot oil. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

Repeat the process, coating in eggs and then dredging in flour a second time.

Next, dredge the steak in the flour mixture until it is evenly coated.

While the oil is heating coat the cubed steak in the egg mixture.

Begin to heat the cooking oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

Slowly add the milk, whisking constantly. As the mixture cooks it will start to thicken. As soon as it reaches your desired thickness, remove it from the heat. If the gravy becomes too thick, add additional milk to thin it out.

Whisk in 1-2 tablespoons of the flour. Continue to whisk until the mixture is smooth and free of lumps.

Reserve three tablespoons of the cooking grease. Bring the grease back to heat, then reduce the meat to medium low.

TUESDAY

Southern Skillet Fried Corn

Ingredients

Instructions

The corn should be heated through but still firm when it’s done. Serve hot.

Once the corn has begun sizzling add the salt. Fry corn for 7-8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Once the skillet it hot, pour in the corn.

Add one diced yellow onion along with garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper. Add cayenne pepper if using. Stir ingredients until combined.

Remove the corn kernals from the cobs. Transfer corn to a large mixing bowl.

WEDNESDAY

Oven Baked Eggs with Hollandaise Sauce

Ingredients

Instructions

Combine ham or bacon, cheese, onions, parsley, bread crumbs, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle mixture over each egg. Sprinkle the top of each egg with paprika.

Put one tablespoon of butter into eight muffin cups. Crack one egg into each cup.

Serve immediately. Sauce will keep for up to two hours at room temperature. Do not refrigerate or heat Hollandaise sauce.

With the blender still running, add half of the melted butter. Add half of the lemon juice. Repeat with remaining butter and lemon juice.

THURSDAY

Bourbon Glazed Pork Skewers

Ingredients

Instructions

Combine orange juice, brown sugar, mustard, bourbon and one teaspoon of salt in a medium saucepan. Whisk in cornstarch until smooth. Bring to a boil and cook until glaze has thickened, about 1-2 minutes. Set glaze aside to cool slightly.

Cut the pork loin into 1-inch pieces. Toss the pork loin in half the glaze until coated. Set the other half of the glaze aside for basting.

Slice the peppers into sections large enough to skewer. Cut the purple onion in the eighths.

Toss the peppers, onion and the mushrooms with the olive oil and the remaining teaspoon of salt.

Thread the meat and vegetables onto the skewers – alternating the meat with the vegetables.

Preheat a grill to medium high heat or preheat the broiler and move the oven rack to the top third of the oven. Grill or broil for seven minutes. Turn the kebabs over and baste with the reserved marinade. Grill or broil for an additional seven minutes.