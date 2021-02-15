Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/15/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cups cheese tortellini 19 ounce bag which is actually about 4.5 cups/frozen tri colored cheese tortellini (the kind that doesn’t expand much)
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup Italian dressing
- 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese plus extra for serving
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley plus extra for serving
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cucumber sliced
- ½ red onion finely chopped
- ½ green bell pepper finely chopped
- ½ orange or red bell pepper finely chopped
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes halved
Instructions
- Boil and drain your tortellini and set aside.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl whisk together your mayonnaise, Italian dressing, parmesan cheese, parsley and black pepper until combined.
- In a large bowl combine the tortellini, cucumber, onion, bell peppers and tomatoes.
- Gently fold in the sauce and stir to combine.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.
- Sprinkle with a little more parsley or parmesan before serving.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 jar spaghetti sauce 24 ounces
- 4 cups water
- 1 can petite diced tomatoes 15 ounces (not drained)
- 4 cubes chicken bouillon or 4 teaspoons paste
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ½ cup diced onion
- 1 pound browned ground beef
- 1 pound lasagna noodles broken into pieces
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup ricotta chees
Instructions
STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS
- In large pot bring water, spaghetti sauce, tomatoes, bouillon, garlic, and onion to a light boil.
- Add ground beef and lasagna noodles. Cover and cook about 20 minutes (stirring occasionally), until noodles are al dente.
- Stir in mozzarella and ricotta immediately before serving.
- Garnish with fresh basil and parmesan cheese, if desired.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- Add water, spaghetti sauce, tomatoes, bouillon, garlic, and onion to the instant pot inner liner. Stir well.
- (Note: you can use the sauté feature to brown your ground beef first, but make sure you have scraped all cooked bits off the bottom of the liner before continuing otherwise you may get a burn notice.)
- Add ground beef and lasagna noodles. Cover and set to sealing, then cook on manual (high pressure) for 9 minutes. Carefully quick release, pausing the release if it begins to sputter.
- Stir in mozzarella and ricotta immediately before serving.
- Garnish with fresh basil and parmesan cheese, if desired.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 8 slices bacon
- 1 small onion finely chopped
- Half a small green bell pepper finely chopped
- 2 large cans pork and beans 28 ounces each
- ½ cup barbecue sauce
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 ½ tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon mustard
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 325F.
- Chop the bacon and cook till brown in a large skillet.
- Remove bacon from the pan and drain off all grease except for about 1 tablespoon.
- Add onions and peppers to the pan with the bacon grease and cook those till translucent.
- In a large bowl stir together the beans, veggies, bbq sauce, brown sugar, mustard, pepper and worcheshire.
- Pour the beans into a 9x13 baking dish (or keep it in your pan if it is oven safe).
- Top with the cooked bacon
- Bake uncovered for 1 to 1 ½ hours, you want them to bake and thicken up nicely.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 packages crescent roll sheets
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
ICING
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons milk
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Roll out the crescent dough and cut into four rectangles/squares (8 total). Roll up the sides to form a kind of basket and shape into a circle. Gently place onto a baking sheet.
- Mix together cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spoon filling into the crescents and spread to the edges.
- Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until edges of danishes have turned a nice golden color. Allow to cool.
- To make the icing, whisk together the powdered sugar and the milk until it’s well blended and there are no lumps. Fork drizzle over the cooled danishes.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup lemon juice (about 8 lemons if you use fresh)
- 28 ounces sweetened condensed milk (2 cans)
- 2 eggs
- 1 prepared graham cracker pie crust
Instructions
- Combine lemon juice, sweetened condensed milk and eggs in a bowl and beat with an electric mixer until well combined.
- Pour into a pie crust and bake at 375 for 25 - 30 minutes.
- Chill in the refrigerator overnight or for at least 3 hours before serving.
- Finish with whipped cream after pie is fully set.