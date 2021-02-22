Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/22/21

MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound raw medium shrimp peeled and deveined
- 4 egg whites
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1/2 cup tapioca flour/starch cornstarch or arrowroot flour will work as well
- 2 teaspoons seasoned salt
- 2 - 3 cups unsweetened shredded coconut
Instructions
- Place shrimp into a large bowl. Blend together egg whites, lime juice, and honey. Pour it over the shrimp and stir well to coat everything. Allow to marinate in refrigerator at least 15 minutes.
- In another bowl, combine tapioca flour and seasoned salt. Mix well.
- Using a slotted spoon, remove shrimp from marinade. DO NOT discard remaining marinade.
- One by one, dredge each shrimp first in the tapioca flour mix, then in the remaining marinade, then in shredded coconut.
- Place on a parchment or silicone lined baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for approximately 12 minutes, until shrimp is pink with red tails and the flesh is slightly opaque and a little “white” in color.
- Serve with some sweet chili sauce or our famous cilantro garlic sauce.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 - 3 pounds chicken breasts or thighs
- 1 cup chicken broth or water
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Arrange chicken breasts in bottom of Instant Pot. Pour in the chicken broth and sprinkle the salt and pepper over the top.
- Cook on high pressure for 10 minutes. Allow to natural pressure release for 10 minutes, then quick release.
- Allow chicken to rest at least 5 minutes.
- Shred, and then return to juices in pot.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 slices bread
- lemon juice to taste
- ½ avocado
- salt & pepper to taste
- optional toppings egg, tomato, onion, bacon, salmon, etc. (see notes for more ideas!)
Instructions
- Toast the bread. I like mine on the toastier side of toasted so it can handle being loaded up.
- While your bread is toasting, mash your avocado and sprinkle with lemon juice. I prefer a gentle mash, but you do you.
- Spread mashed avocado over toast and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Top as desired!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound spaghetti
- 2 cups cooked chicken
- 2 cans condensed cream of chicken soup 10.5 ounces each
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup shredded American cheese
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
Instructions
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and return to pot.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the cream of chicken soup, chicken broth, garlic powder, onion powder and seasoned salt. Stir in the cheeses and the chicken.
- Add the mixture to the pasta and mix well.
- Spoon the spaghetti into a 9x13 inch casserole dish and press down gently.
- Bake at 350F degrees for 20 minutes.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package instant pistachio pudding 3.4 ounce
- 1 can crushed pineapple 20 ounces, undrained
- 1 cup mini marshmallows classic or fruit flavored
- ½ cup chopped walnuts plus more for garnish
- 8 ounces whipped topping (like Cool Whip) thawed
- maraschino cherries for garnish
Instructions
- Combine pistachio pudding, crushed pineapple, marshmallows and walnuts.
- Stir in the whipped topping.
- Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.
- Garnish with extra nuts and cherries.