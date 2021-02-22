77ºF

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/22/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com
MONDAY

Coconut Shrimp

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 1 pound raw medium shrimp peeled and deveined
  • 4 egg whites
  • 1 teaspoon lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 cup tapioca flour/starch cornstarch or arrowroot flour will work as well
  • 2 teaspoons seasoned salt
  • 2 - 3 cups unsweetened shredded coconut

Instructions

  1. Place shrimp into a large bowl.  Blend together egg whites, lime juice, and honey.  Pour it over the shrimp and stir well to coat everything.  Allow to marinate in refrigerator at least 15 minutes.
  2. In another bowl, combine tapioca flour and seasoned salt.  Mix well.
  3. Using a slotted spoon, remove shrimp from marinade.  DO NOT discard remaining marinade.
  4. One by one, dredge each shrimp first in the tapioca flour mix, then in the remaining marinade, then in shredded coconut.
  5. Place on a parchment or silicone lined baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for approximately 12 minutes, until shrimp is pink with red tails and the flesh is slightly opaque and a little “white” in color.
  6. Serve with some sweet chili sauce or our famous cilantro garlic sauce.

TUESDAY

Instant Pot Shredded Chicken

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 2 - 3 pounds chicken breasts or thighs
  • 1 cup chicken broth or water
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

  1. Arrange chicken breasts in bottom of Instant Pot. Pour in the chicken broth and sprinkle the salt and pepper over the top.
  2. Cook on high pressure for 10 minutes. Allow to natural pressure release for 10 minutes, then quick release.
  3. Allow chicken to rest at least 5 minutes.
  4. Shred, and then return to juices in pot.

WEDNESDAY

Avocado Toast

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 2 slices bread
  • lemon juice to taste
  • ½ avocado
  • salt & pepper to taste
  • optional toppings egg, tomato, onion, bacon, salmon, etc. (see notes for more ideas!)

Instructions

  1. Toast the bread. I like mine on the toastier side of toasted so it can handle being loaded up.
  2. While your bread is toasting, mash your avocado and sprinkle with lemon juice. I prefer a gentle mash, but you do you.
  3. Spread mashed avocado over toast and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  4. Top as desired!

THURSDAY

Chicken Spaghetti

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 2 cups cooked chicken
  • 2 cans condensed cream of chicken soup 10.5 ounces each
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup shredded American cheese
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon seasoned salt

Instructions

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and return to pot.
  2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the cream of chicken soup, chicken broth, garlic powder, onion powder and seasoned salt. Stir in the cheeses and the chicken.
  3. Add the mixture to the pasta and mix well.
  4. Spoon the spaghetti into a 9x13 inch casserole dish and press down gently.
  5. Bake at 350F degrees for 20 minutes.

FRIDAY

Watergate Salad

MamaLovesFood.com
Ingredients

  • 1 package instant pistachio pudding 3.4 ounce
  • 1 can crushed pineapple 20 ounces, undrained
  • 1 cup mini marshmallows classic or fruit flavored
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts plus more for garnish
  • 8 ounces whipped topping (like Cool Whip) thawed
  • maraschino cherries for garnish

Instructions

  1. Combine pistachio pudding, crushed pineapple, marshmallows and walnuts.
  2. Stir in the whipped topping.
  3. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.
  4. Garnish with extra nuts and cherries.

