Dunk these: Miami Heat logo to be released on Oreo cookies

From dunkin’ on the hardcourt to dunkin’ into a glass of milk -- Oreo is celebrating the Miami Heat with a different kind of sweet victory.

Starting March 29, the Miami Heat logo will be featured on milk’s favorite cookie.

The NBA announced the partnership Wednesday, saying Oreo’s new sporty look is part of the limited-edition NBA Dynasty cookie.

Dynasty Oreos will also feature logos from other iconic teams like the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors.

The limited-edition cookie comes with the announcement of Mondelez International’s four-year licensing and marketing partnership with the NBA. Oreo is a brand under the company.

According to Forbes, the four-year deal is the company’s first partnership with a U.S. professional league since its 2015 agreement with Major League Soccer.

The NBA Dynasty Oreo cookie will also be scannable on TasteGreatnessVIP.com, where fans will be able to watch iconic clips from each team’s dynasty and enter a sweepstake to win a trip to the NBA All-Star Game in 2022.