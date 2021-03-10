Orlando City to play against Atlanta United in home opener

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Orlando City's Nani, right, celebrates with Jhegson Medez after scoring against Inter Miami during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City will play against Atlanta United FC at 3 p.m. on April 17 at Exploria Stadium to start the 2021 season.

Tickets for the home opener are available to season ticket holders and partial ticket holders.

Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket package can click this link.

Orlando City fans who want to be alerted when single-game tickets are available can click this link.

The second game for the Lions will be against Sporting KC at 8 p.m. on April 23 in Orlando City’s first road game of the season.

Team officials said the rest of the schedule will be released at a later date.