Orlando City to play against Atlanta United in home opener

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City will play against Atlanta United FC at 3 p.m. on April 17 at Exploria Stadium to start the 2021 season.
Tickets for the home opener are available to season ticket holders and partial ticket holders.
Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket package can click this link.
April 17th at @ExploriaStadium. #ORLvATL
You know what this one means. #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/5j51Vk5Czt
Orlando City fans who want to be alerted when single-game tickets are available can click this link.
The second game for the Lions will be against Sporting KC at 8 p.m. on April 23 in Orlando City’s first road game of the season.
Team officials said the rest of the schedule will be released at a later date.
April 23rd: City 🆚 @SportingKC
April 23rd: City 🆚 @SportingKC #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/j8myaaqbp0