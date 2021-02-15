Former Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in Florida hotel room

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Tampa. The Rams won the game 37-32. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

BRANDON, Fla. – Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead at Homewood Suites on Palm River Road in Brandon around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson was 38.

The sheriff’s office said there are no apparent signs of trauma and the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Deputies said Jackson checked into the hotel on Jan. 11 and had been staying in a room at the Homewood Suites.

Investigators said this past Wednesday Jackson’s family members called to report he was missing.

A report was filed on Thursday and deputies spoke with Jackson on Friday, at which point the missing person case was canceled, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said Jackson was found dead around 11:30 a.m. in his hotel room by a housekeeper.

“Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

The goal of Jackson’s foundation was to support military families. One particular focus was targeted toward the education, emotional and physical health of children in military families.

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers in the first seven years of his career and played the last five years of his career with the Bucs.

The wide receiver made three Pro Bowls.

Jackson’s best season was in 2012 with the Bucs. He brought in 72 catches for 1,384 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jackson finished his career with 540 catches, 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns.