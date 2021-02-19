Tom Brady posts video highlighting doubters saying Bucs wouldn’t win Super Bowl

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady went to social media again to highlight the successful season of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady posted a video with the caption of “I love talk radio.”

The video starts with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan commenting on No. 12′s age earlier in the season.

“He’s a week away from a little arthritis,” Jordan said earlier this year.

The Saints defeated the Bucs twice in the regular season, but Tampa Bay beat New Orleans in the playoffs.

After Jordan’s comments, the video displays headlines from newspapers showing Tampa Bay did not have a chance to win Super Bowl 55.

No. 12 even kept receipts of comments from the fans, the video showed several posts on Twitter doubting Tampa Bay’s championship chances.

As the video nears the end, the footage shows big plays from the Bucs with audio of tv personalities doubting Brady.

Just like all Tampa Bay fans remember, Brady’s post ends with No. 12 holding up the Super Bowl trophy.

Brady and the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Feb. 7.

No. 12 now has seven Super Bowl rings.