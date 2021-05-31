Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/31/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Strawberry Lime Popsicle Spritzer
Ingredients
- 1 can lime sparkling water 12 ounces (can use spiked seltzer or cider for a kick)
- 3 - 4 ripe strawberries diced
- 1 strawberry fruit popsicle
- optional: colored sugar for rim lime for garnish, vodka for fun
Instructions
- Rim glass with colored sugar, if desired. Add strawberries to bottom of glass.
- Place popsicle stick side up into glass.
- Pour seltzer into glass, then garnish with a lime slice.
- ENJOY!
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- Salmon filets
- Olive oil
- Salt or garlic salt
- Pepper
- Fresh parsley optional
Instructions
- Place salmon skin down on a baking sheet.
- Drizzle with a small amount of olive oil, then sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 12 - 15 minutes, until salmon is finished to your liking.
- Garnish with fresh parsley and enjoy!
WEDNESDAY
Creamy Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese
Ingredients
- 1 cup chopped American cheese about 7 slices
- 1/2 tablespoon butter
- 3 ounces butternut squash puree about 1/3 cup
- 3 cups cooked noodles
Instructions
- In a large saucepan, melt cheese and butter together on medium/low heat.
- Stir in butternut squash and continue mixing until squash is fully incorporated and you get a smooth sauce.
- Add noodles and mix well.
- Enjoy!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds asparagus chopped, woody ends discarded
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 cup diced sweet yellow onion
- 1 heaping tablespoon bacon fat or olive oil
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 7 cups chicken stock
- 1/2 cup heavy cream OPTIONAL
- optional garnish: Crumbled bacon, parmesan cheese, extra cream
Instructions
STOVE TOP
- Saute onion, garlic, and seasoned salt in bacon fat for about ten minutes, until onions are soft and translucent.
- Pour in chicken stock and bring to a light boil. Add asparagus.
- Simmer covered for 20 - 30 minutes, until asparagus is soft.
- Add heavy cream (if desired), and puree with an immersion blender until smooth (or carefully pour into your upright blender).
INSTANT POT
- Use saute function to saute onion, garlic, and seasoned salt in bacon fat for about ten minutes, until onions are soft and translucent.
- Pour in chicken stock and add asparagus. Set to manual (high pressure) for 5 minutes. Do a careful quick release (pause release if the soup begins to sputter).
- Add heavy cream (if desired), and puree with an immersion blender until smooth (or carefully pour into your upright blender). If needed, bring back up to temperature using the saute function.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- ½ cup salted butter softened
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 1 ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 1 ¾ cup flour all purpose
- 1 cup crushed chocolate sandwich cookies (10 Oreos)
Instructions
- In a large bowl, using a hand mixer or a stand mixer, cream together the butter and cream cheese until smooth (medium speed), about 1 minute.
- Add powdered sugar in the bowl a little at a time until fully mixed. Scrape down the sides as needed. Add in egg and vanilla, mix to combine.
- In a small bowl, whisk together baking powder and flour. Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture a little at a time until fully incorporated. Scrape down the sides as needed. Stir in the crushed cookies and mix until just combined.
- Cover and place the cookie dough in the fridge for a minimum of 2 hours. (The dough must be very cold before baking or the cookies will spread.)
- Place tablespoon sized balls of the cookie dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake at 350F for 9-10 minutes until they are just set. You will know the cookies are ready when they no longer look wet.
- Allow cookies to cool completely before removing from baking sheet.