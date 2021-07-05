Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/5/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground chicken
- ½ cup bread crumbs
- ½ cup finely diced or grated onion
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix gently to combine.
- Form mixture into 1 to 1½ inch balls. Place meatballs on a parchment lined baking sheet.
- Bake for 45 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees as shown by an instant read meat thermometer.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 12 – 14 ounces canned or jarred artichoke hearts drained
- 10 ounces frozen chopped spinach thawed and wrung
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- ½ cup sour cream
- ½ cup parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 box of RITZ, Wheat Thins, or Triscuit crackers (I recommend Family Size for the best value!)
Instructions
- Pulse artichoke, spinach, cream cheese, sour cream, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a food processor until blended to your liking. Alternatively you can use an immersion blender with a large bowl (as we did).
- Stir in mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
- Transfer dip to an oven safe dish and bake at 350 degrees until everything is heated through and melty.
- Serve with your favorite crackers.
WEDNESDAY
Creamy Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/3 cup dijon mustard
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/3 cup mayo
- 1/4 teaspoon salt more to taste
- dash of ground pepper
Instructions
- Put everything in a bowl and whisk until incorporated. You could use an immersion blender or electric mixer, but good old (wo)man power will do the trick just fine.
- Enjoy on your Apple Blue Cheese Walnut Salad!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- small potatoes we used yellow potatoes
- ¼ cup salted butter melted
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ¼ cup parmesan grated
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and boil until they are fork tender, about 15 - 20 minutes. Drain and pat dry with a clean cloth or paper towel.
- Place potatoes on a baking sheet lined with a silicone mat or parchment paper. (Alternately you could can use a greased baking sheet). Use a potato masher or something with a flat bottom (we used the bottom of a glass) to gently flatten each potato.
- Mix together the melted butter and minced garlic, then brush a liberal amount onto each potato. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese.
- Bake at 400F for 20 to 25 minutes, until the potatoes are a golden brown and have reached your desired crispiness. Serve right away.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
Crust
- 1½ cups graham cracker crumbs
- 3 tablespoons sugar granulated
- ⅓ cup butter melted (we used salted)
Filling
- 4 packages cream cheese 8 ounces each, softened
- 1 cup sugar granulated
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 4 eggs large
- ½ cup key lime juice or lime juice
Topping
- 1½ cups heavy cream also called heavy whipping cream
- ½ cup powdered sugar also called confectioners sugar
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 1 lime (for garnish, if desired)
Instructions
- Combine graham cracker crumbs, 3 tablespoons of granulated sugar, and butter. Press graham cracker mixture into bottom of 9-inch springform pan.
- With an electric mixer, beat cream cheese, 1 cup granulated sugar, and vanilla extract until combined. Add eggs, 1 at a time, mixing on low speed until blended.
- Gently blend in lime juice, then pour cheesecake mixture over crust.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 325F for 55 minutes or until center is almost set. Remove from oven, and then run knife around rim of pan to loosen cake. Place in the refrigerator to chill.
- Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, but ideally overnight.
- While the cheesecake is chilling, whip the heavy cream with the powdered sugar and vanilla and until stiff peaks form.
- Spread the whipped cream on top of the chilled cheesecake and garnish with lime zest and sliced limes if desired.