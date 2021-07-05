Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/5/21

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and boil until they are fork tender, about 15 - 20 minutes. Drain and pat dry with a clean cloth or paper towel.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and boil until they are fork tender, about 15 - 20 minutes. Drain and pat dry with a clean cloth or paper towel.