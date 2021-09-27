Partly Cloudy icon
Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/27/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Meatball Soup

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • ½ cup diced sweet onion
  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 can petite diced tomatoes 15 ounces (not drained)
  • 4 cups beef broth
  • 3 cups mixed vegetables or 3/4ths cup each: carrots, peas, green beans, corn
  • 1 package meatballs about 25 bite size

Instructions

STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS

  1. Saute garlic, onion, pepper, and salt in olive oil until onion is translucent and garlic is fragrant.
  2. Add tomatoes and simmer 2 - 3 minutes.
  3. Add beef broth and bring back to a simmer.
  4. Add meatballs and vegetables, cover and continue to cook until heated through.

INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS

  1. Using saute mode, cook garlic, onion, pepper, and salt in olive oil until onion is translucent and garlic is fragrant.
  2. Add tomatoes, beef broth, meatballs, and vegetables. Cover and set to “sealing”. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 3 minutes.
  3. When time has finished, hit cancel and do a very careful quick pressure release. If there is sputtering, set back to sealing and continue to release pressure in short careful bursts.
  4. Alternatively, allow to natural pressure release for 10 - 12 minutes or until pot has depressurized on its own.

TUESDAY

Burrito Bowl

Ingredients

  • 2 chicken breasts (or other preferred protein) cooked, sliced
  • 4 cups cooked rice
  • corn to taste
  • black beans to taste
  • salsa to taste
  • 1 avocado sliced
  • cilantro fresh
  • 1 lime cut into wedges

Instructions

  1. Add 1 cup of rice, plus beans, and corn into bowls (we used Success Rice Garden & Grains).
  2. Layer on chicken, avocado, and salsa.
  3. Finish with cilantro garlic dressing, a squeeze of lime juice, and fresh cilantro.

WEDNESDAY

Blueberry Scones

Ingredients

Blueberry Scones

  • 2½ cups flour
  • ⅓ - ½* cup granulated sugar plus more for topping
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • ½ cup salted butter frozen/cubed
  • 1 large egg beaten
  • ⅓ cup heavy cream plus more for basting
  • ⅓ cup sour cream
  • ¾ cups blueberries fresh or frozen/thawed

Icing

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 - 4 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon lemon extract optional

Instructions

Blueberry Scones

  1. Combine flour, sugar, and baking powder in a food processor and pulse to combine.
  2. Add butter and pulse to create a texture like coarse breadcrumbs.
  3. In a small mixing bowl or measuring cup, whisk together egg, heavy cream and sour cream. Add to food processor with blueberries and pulse just until a dough forms.
  4. Turn dough out onto a parchment lined, or lightly floured surface and separate into two equal sized balls. Gently flatten each dough ball into a disc, then cut each circle into 8 wedges.
  5. Place wedges a few inches apart on a parchment lined baking sheet. Brush with heavy cream and sprinkle with sugar.
  6. Bake at 400F for 12 - 14 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Icing

  1. Add powdered sugar to a small bowl and whisk in lemon extract, then heavy cream slowly until desired consistency is reached. (Skip the lemon extract if desired).
  2. Drizzle over cooled scones.

THURSDAY

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Popper Crescent Rolls

Ingredients

  • Crescent roll dough
  • Pickled jalapenos here’s how I make mine!
  • Cream cheese
  • Barbecue sauce
  • Cooked/crumbled bacon

Instructions

  1. Lay crescent roll triangles out flat on a baking sheet and paint with a generous amount of barbecue sauce.
  2. Add a hefty dollop of cream cheese, and a few slices of pickled jalapeno.
  3. Top with crumbled bacon bits, and roll up.  I like to fold the sides around top to keep leakage at a minimum, but you do it however you like.
  4. Bake according to package directions, until crescents are cooked through and turning golden on top.
  5. Enjoy!

FRIDAY

Pineapple Fluff

Ingredients

  • 1 package instant vanilla pudding (or cheesecake) 3.4 ounces
  • 20 ounces crushed pineapple not drained
  • 8 ounces whipped topping (like Cool Whip) thawed
  • 2 cups mini marshmallows
  • 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans, almonds, or pretzels

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl stir together the undrained pineapple and the vanilla pudding mix until well combined.
  2. Fold in the whipped topping completely.
  3. Stir in the mini marshmallows, coconut, and walnuts.
  4. Chill until ready to serve.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.