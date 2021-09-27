Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/27/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ cup diced sweet onion
- ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 can petite diced tomatoes 15 ounces (not drained)
- 4 cups beef broth
- 3 cups mixed vegetables or 3/4ths cup each: carrots, peas, green beans, corn
- 1 package meatballs about 25 bite size
Instructions
STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS
- Saute garlic, onion, pepper, and salt in olive oil until onion is translucent and garlic is fragrant.
- Add tomatoes and simmer 2 - 3 minutes.
- Add beef broth and bring back to a simmer.
- Add meatballs and vegetables, cover and continue to cook until heated through.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- Using saute mode, cook garlic, onion, pepper, and salt in olive oil until onion is translucent and garlic is fragrant.
- Add tomatoes, beef broth, meatballs, and vegetables. Cover and set to “sealing”. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 3 minutes.
- When time has finished, hit cancel and do a very careful quick pressure release. If there is sputtering, set back to sealing and continue to release pressure in short careful bursts.
- Alternatively, allow to natural pressure release for 10 - 12 minutes or until pot has depressurized on its own.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts (or other preferred protein) cooked, sliced
- 4 cups cooked rice
- corn to taste
- black beans to taste
- salsa to taste
- 1 avocado sliced
- cilantro fresh
- 1 lime cut into wedges
Instructions
- Add 1 cup of rice, plus beans, and corn into bowls (we used Success Rice Garden & Grains).
- Layer on chicken, avocado, and salsa.
- Finish with cilantro garlic dressing, a squeeze of lime juice, and fresh cilantro.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
Blueberry Scones
- 2½ cups flour
- ⅓ - ½* cup granulated sugar plus more for topping
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ cup salted butter frozen/cubed
- 1 large egg beaten
- ⅓ cup heavy cream plus more for basting
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- ¾ cups blueberries fresh or frozen/thawed
Icing
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 - 4 tablespoons heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon lemon extract optional
Instructions
Blueberry Scones
- Combine flour, sugar, and baking powder in a food processor and pulse to combine.
- Add butter and pulse to create a texture like coarse breadcrumbs.
- In a small mixing bowl or measuring cup, whisk together egg, heavy cream and sour cream. Add to food processor with blueberries and pulse just until a dough forms.
- Turn dough out onto a parchment lined, or lightly floured surface and separate into two equal sized balls. Gently flatten each dough ball into a disc, then cut each circle into 8 wedges.
- Place wedges a few inches apart on a parchment lined baking sheet. Brush with heavy cream and sprinkle with sugar.
- Bake at 400F for 12 - 14 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
Icing
- Add powdered sugar to a small bowl and whisk in lemon extract, then heavy cream slowly until desired consistency is reached. (Skip the lemon extract if desired).
- Drizzle over cooled scones.
THURSDAY
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Popper Crescent Rolls
Ingredients
- Crescent roll dough
- Pickled jalapenos here’s how I make mine!
- Cream cheese
- Barbecue sauce
- Cooked/crumbled bacon
Instructions
- Lay crescent roll triangles out flat on a baking sheet and paint with a generous amount of barbecue sauce.
- Add a hefty dollop of cream cheese, and a few slices of pickled jalapeno.
- Top with crumbled bacon bits, and roll up. I like to fold the sides around top to keep leakage at a minimum, but you do it however you like.
- Bake according to package directions, until crescents are cooked through and turning golden on top.
- Enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package instant vanilla pudding (or cheesecake) 3.4 ounces
- 20 ounces crushed pineapple not drained
- 8 ounces whipped topping (like Cool Whip) thawed
- 2 cups mini marshmallows
- 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
- ½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans, almonds, or pretzels
Instructions
- In a large bowl stir together the undrained pineapple and the vanilla pudding mix until well combined.
- Fold in the whipped topping completely.
- Stir in the mini marshmallows, coconut, and walnuts.
- Chill until ready to serve.