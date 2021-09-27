Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/27/21

Using saute mode, cook garlic, onion, pepper, and salt in olive oil until onion is translucent and garlic is fragrant.

Using saute mode, cook garlic, onion, pepper, and salt in olive oil until onion is translucent and garlic is fragrant.

Add tomatoes, beef broth, meatballs, and vegetables. Cover and set to “sealing”. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 3 minutes.

Add tomatoes, beef broth, meatballs, and vegetables. Cover and set to “sealing”. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 3 minutes.