Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/24/22

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Allow the chicken pot pie to rest for 5 minutes prior to serving.

Allow the chicken pot pie to rest for 5 minutes prior to serving.

Place the skillet in the oven and bake for 25 minutes or until the pie crust is browned.

Place the skillet in the oven and bake for 25 minutes or until the pie crust is browned.

Brush the beaten egg over the pie crust.

Brush the beaten egg over the pie crust.

Cover the skillet with the pie crust. Cut slits into the pie crust to vent.

Cover the skillet with the pie crust. Cut slits into the pie crust to vent.

Sprinkle the flour over the contents of the skillet and stir to combine. Cook about 2 minutes before slowly adding the chicken broth, stirring and scraping the bottom. Reduce the heat to low and allow to bubble for one minute as it thickens. Remove from heat.

Sprinkle the flour over the contents of the skillet and stir to combine. Cook about 2 minutes before slowly adding the chicken broth, stirring and scraping the bottom. Reduce the heat to low and allow to bubble for one minute as it thickens. Remove from heat.

To the onion, stir in the potato, peas and carrots, seasonings, and butter. Allow the butter to melt.

To the onion, stir in the potato, peas and carrots, seasonings, and butter. Allow the butter to melt.

Add the onion to the skillet and cook about 3 minutes, stirring often, or until softened.

Add the onion to the skillet and cook about 3 minutes, stirring often, or until softened.

In a large (12 inch) skillet over medium heat, add the olive oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper as desired. Brown the chicken on all sides in batches and cook through completely. Remove chicken from the skillet and keep warm.

In a large (12 inch) skillet over medium heat, add the olive oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper as desired. Brown the chicken on all sides in batches and cook through completely. Remove chicken from the skillet and keep warm.

TUESDAY

Imitation Crab Seafood Salad

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

The salad can be served immediately, however, the flavor will improve if it melds in the refrigerator for a few hours overnight. Store tightly covered in the refrigerator.

The salad can be served immediately, however, the flavor will improve if it melds in the refrigerator for a few hours overnight. Store tightly covered in the refrigerator.

Break imitation crab meat into bite-sized pieces and add to a bowl.

Break imitation crab meat into bite-sized pieces and add to a bowl.

WEDNESDAY

Fried Apples

INGREDIENTS

5 lb HoneyCrisp and Granny Smith apples (cored and cut into wedges)

5 lb HoneyCrisp and Granny Smith apples (cored and cut into wedges)

INSTRUCTIONS

Cover the slow cooker and cook on high for 2 hours. Be careful not to overcook as the apples will look intact but fall apart upon stirring.

Cover the slow cooker and cook on high for 2 hours. Be careful not to overcook as the apples will look intact but fall apart upon stirring.

In a large measuring cup, stir together the melted butter, lemon juice, and vanilla. Pour over the apples.

In a large measuring cup, stir together the melted butter, lemon juice, and vanilla. Pour over the apples.

Stir together the dry ingredients: both sugars, cornstarch, and cinnamon. Sprinkle over the apples and toss the apples until evenly coated.

Stir together the dry ingredients: both sugars, cornstarch, and cinnamon. Sprinkle over the apples and toss the apples until evenly coated.

Place the apples in the slow cooker.

Place the apples in the slow cooker.

THURSDAY

Italian Sausage, Spinach & Ricotta Stuffed Shells

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oven to 375°F. Cover baking pan with aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes. Remove foil, sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese and bake uncovered an additional 10 minutes.

Heat oven to 375°F. Cover baking pan with aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes. Remove foil, sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese and bake uncovered an additional 10 minutes.

In a large bowl, beat the egg lightly. Mix in the ricotta, chopped spinach, 1/2 cup of the Parmesan cheese, parsley, salt, pepper, and sausage mixture. Fill each cooked pasta shell with some of the ricotta, spinach, sausage mixture. Arrange the stuffed shells in the baking dish. Spread remaining diced tomatoes over the pasta and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese.

In a large bowl, beat the egg lightly. Mix in the ricotta, chopped spinach, 1/2 cup of the Parmesan cheese, parsley, salt, pepper, and sausage mixture. Fill each cooked pasta shell with some of the ricotta, spinach, sausage mixture. Arrange the stuffed shells in the baking dish. Spread remaining diced tomatoes over the pasta and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese.

In a bowl, combine diced tomatoes and sauce and Italian seasoning. Spread half of the diced tomatoes into the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish.

In a bowl, combine diced tomatoes and sauce and Italian seasoning. Spread half of the diced tomatoes into the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium high heat. Add the onions and cook until softened, a few minutes. Add sausage to the pan, breaking up the sausage into smaller bits. Cook sausage about 5 minutes, until cooked through, and no pink remains. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove pan from heat.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium high heat. Add the onions and cook until softened, a few minutes. Add sausage to the pan, breaking up the sausage into smaller bits. Cook sausage about 5 minutes, until cooked through, and no pink remains. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove pan from heat.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta shells according to the instructions on the package. Drain, rinse in cold water, and set aside.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta shells according to the instructions on the package. Drain, rinse in cold water, and set aside.

FRIDAY

Bailey’s Irish Cream Cake

INGREDIENTS

Ad

INSTRUCTIONS

Allow to cool completely, wrap in plastic wrap and freeze for a minimum of 4-6 hours,

Allow to cool completely, wrap in plastic wrap and freeze for a minimum of 4-6 hours,

Bake for 35-40 mins until a tooth pick, skewer or knife comes out clean

Bake for 35-40 mins until a tooth pick, skewer or knife comes out clean

Evenly distribute between the two cake pans

Evenly distribute between the two cake pans

Add cake mix, water, oil, both flavorings, and eggs to bowl of mixer

Add cake mix, water, oil, both flavorings, and eggs to bowl of mixer

Spray two 6 inch rounds with non stick spray or use cake release

Spray two 6 inch rounds with non stick spray or use cake release

After cake is full frozen prepare the buttercream.

Cream butter and shortening until smooth.

Add a cup of powdered sugar at a time alternating adding a tablespoon of baileys to each cup of powdered sugar.

Mix together after each addition.

After all sugar is added add Baileys by the tablespoon to make it smooth and easy to spread on a cake. It should not be runny.

Retrieve cake layers from freezer.

Place cake Board on turntable.

Add a small amount of icing to the cake board and set the first wrapped, frozen layer onto the cake board.

Add a heaping amount of buttercream to the center and smooth it out.

Unwrap the second layer and place on top.

When decorating a cake, especially one with cocoa powder always ice the icing not the cake!

The first glob of icing will be the only one that actually touches the cake.

As you spin the cake on the turntable ice the cake all the way around. It does not need to be smooth nor perfect.

Use the cake comb after the cake is iced to create the spiral pattern on the cake and to remove excess frosting

Place extra frosting back into the bowl, there should be no crumbs in the icing.

Fit a piping bag with a tip 1M and add the left over icing to the piping bag and set to the site.

Using the baileys chocolate ganache add it to a piping bag in a pourable consistency. Cut a small hole at the tip of the bag and pipe a series of drips around the cake.

Let set for 3-4 mins.

Pipe 4 rosettes at the 12, 3, 6 & 9 o’clock points on the top of the cake.

Add a rosette in between those.