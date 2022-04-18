75º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/18/22

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Bang Bang Chicken

Ingredients

CHICKEN

  • 1.5 to 2 pounds chicken breasts cut into 1″ pieces
  • ½ cup all purpose flour
  • 2 large eggs whisked
  • 2 cups panko bread crumbs
  • 2 teaspoons seasoned salt

SAUCE

  • ¾ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup sweet chili sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sriracha
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey

Instructions

OVEN DIRECTIONS:

  1. Mix the seasoned salt with the panko bread crumbs. Dip each piece of chicken in the flour, then the egg, then the breadcrumbs.
  2. Place on a parchment or silicone mat lined baking tray in a single layer and spray lightly with cooking oil.
  3. Cook at 375° F for 15 to 20 minutes, until breading is crispy and chicken is fully cooked. While the chicken is cooking, whisk together sauce ingredients.
  4. When chicken is finished, pour some of the sauce over the cooked chicken and toss to coat. Serve chicken with remaining sauce to dip.

AIR FRYER DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat the air fryer to 390°F.
  2. Mix the seasoned salt with the panko bread crumbs. Dip each piece of chicken in the flour, then the egg, then the breadcrumbs.
  3. Place in the air fryer basket a single layer and spray lightly with cooking oil.
  4. Cooke for 5 minutes then flip and cook for another 3 - 5 minutes until breading is crispy and chicken is fully cooked. Repeat as necessary to cook all the chicken.
  5. While the chicken is cooking, whisk together sauce ingredients.
  6. When chicken is finished, pour some of the sauce over the cooked chicken and toss to coat. Serve chicken with remaining sauce to dip.

PAN FRYING DIRECTIONS:

  1. Heat cooking oil in a large skillet over medium heat. (Enough to cover the bottom of the pan, about ¼” deep).
  2. Fry chicken in a single layer until cooked through, turning to brown all sides. Remove to a paper towel lined plate (to soak up excess oil) and repeat as necessary to cook all the chicken.
  3. While the chicken is cooking, whisk together sauce ingredients.
  4. When chicken is finished, pour some of the sauce over the cooked chicken and toss to coat. Serve chicken with remaining sauce to dip.

TUESDAY

Chicken Salsa Soup

Ingredients

  • 26 ounces chicken stock 3 1/4 cups
  • 3-4 lbs chicken breast boneless/skinless
  • 1 can diced tomatoes 14.4 ounces
  • 4 cups kernel corn fresh/canned/frozen
  • 16 ounces prepared salsa
  • 16 ounces sour cream
  • optional garnishes: shredded cheese, chives

Instructions

SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS

  1. Add stock, chicken, tomatoes, corn, and salsa to a slow cooker (6 quart or larger).
  2. Cook on high 4-6 hours or low 8-10 hours.
  3. Shred chicken with a fork and stir in sour cream.

STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS

  1. Bring chicken stock to a simmer in a large pot. Add chicken, tomatoes, corn, and salsa.
  2. Simmer covered on low until chicken is cooked through and shreds easily (about 15 minutes).
  3. Shred chicken, then stir in sour cream immediately before serving.

INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS

  1. Add stock, chicken, tomatoes, corn, and salsa to the inner liner of your instant pot.
  2. Cover and turn knob to sealing. Set to manual (high pressure) for 10 minutes. Do a controlled quick release (stop releasing if it sputters).
  3. Shred chicken, then stir in sour cream immediately before serving.

WEDNESDAY

Dill Pickle Dip

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 8 ounces sour cream
  • ¼ cup dill pickle brine
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon minced dried dill weed plus extra for garnish
  • 1 cup finely diced dill pickles plus extra for garnish

Instructions

  1. Using an electric mixer, mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, pickle brine, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and dried dill weed.
  2. Stir in the chopped dill pickles and chill to set/thicken (if desired).
  3. Garnish with dill weed and diced pickles.

THURSDAY

Smoked Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients

  • pork tenderloin 1 - 1.5lbs each*
  • pork seasoning or rub

Instructions

  1. Preheat smoker to 225°F.
  2. While smoker is preheating, coat tenderloins generously with your favorite spice blend or rub.
  3. Place tenderloins in preheated smoker, making sure there is room around each piece of meat for the smoke/hot air to circulate.
  4. Close smoker and cook until pork reaches a minimum internal temperature of 145°F (we do not recommend exceeding 165°F). It should take about 90 minutes to reach 145°F.
  5. Remove pork from smoker and allow it to rest about 10 minutes before slicing.

FRIDAY

Cookies ‘N Cream Cookies

Ingredients

  • ½ cup salted butter softened
  • 8 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 1 ¼ cup powdered sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 ¾ cup flour all purpose
  • 1 cup crushed chocolate sandwich cookies (10 Oreos)

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer or a stand mixer, cream together the butter and cream cheese until smooth (medium speed), about 1 minute.
  2. Add powdered sugar in the bowl a little at a time until fully mixed. Scrape down the sides as needed. Add in egg and vanilla, mix to combine.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together baking powder and flour. Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture a little at a time until fully incorporated. Scrape down the sides as needed. Stir in the crushed cookies and mix until just combined.
  4. Cover and place the cookie dough in the fridge for a minimum of 2 hours. (The dough must be very cold before baking or the cookies will spread.)
  5. Place tablespoon sized balls of the cookie dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake at 350F for 9-10 minutes until they are just set. You will know the cookies are ready when they no longer look wet.
  6. Allow cookies to cool completely before removing from baking sheet.

