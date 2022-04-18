Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/18/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
CHICKEN
- 1.5 to 2 pounds chicken breasts cut into 1″ pieces
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- 2 large eggs whisked
- 2 cups panko bread crumbs
- 2 teaspoons seasoned salt
SAUCE
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sweet chili sauce
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
Instructions
OVEN DIRECTIONS:
- Mix the seasoned salt with the panko bread crumbs. Dip each piece of chicken in the flour, then the egg, then the breadcrumbs.
- Place on a parchment or silicone mat lined baking tray in a single layer and spray lightly with cooking oil.
- Cook at 375° F for 15 to 20 minutes, until breading is crispy and chicken is fully cooked. While the chicken is cooking, whisk together sauce ingredients.
- When chicken is finished, pour some of the sauce over the cooked chicken and toss to coat. Serve chicken with remaining sauce to dip.
AIR FRYER DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the air fryer to 390°F.
- Mix the seasoned salt with the panko bread crumbs. Dip each piece of chicken in the flour, then the egg, then the breadcrumbs.
- Place in the air fryer basket a single layer and spray lightly with cooking oil.
- Cooke for 5 minutes then flip and cook for another 3 - 5 minutes until breading is crispy and chicken is fully cooked. Repeat as necessary to cook all the chicken.
- While the chicken is cooking, whisk together sauce ingredients.
- When chicken is finished, pour some of the sauce over the cooked chicken and toss to coat. Serve chicken with remaining sauce to dip.
PAN FRYING DIRECTIONS:
- Heat cooking oil in a large skillet over medium heat. (Enough to cover the bottom of the pan, about ¼” deep).
- Fry chicken in a single layer until cooked through, turning to brown all sides. Remove to a paper towel lined plate (to soak up excess oil) and repeat as necessary to cook all the chicken.
- While the chicken is cooking, whisk together sauce ingredients.
- When chicken is finished, pour some of the sauce over the cooked chicken and toss to coat. Serve chicken with remaining sauce to dip.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 26 ounces chicken stock 3 1/4 cups
- 3-4 lbs chicken breast boneless/skinless
- 1 can diced tomatoes 14.4 ounces
- 4 cups kernel corn fresh/canned/frozen
- 16 ounces prepared salsa
- 16 ounces sour cream
- optional garnishes: shredded cheese, chives
Instructions
SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS
- Add stock, chicken, tomatoes, corn, and salsa to a slow cooker (6 quart or larger).
- Cook on high 4-6 hours or low 8-10 hours.
- Shred chicken with a fork and stir in sour cream.
STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS
- Bring chicken stock to a simmer in a large pot. Add chicken, tomatoes, corn, and salsa.
- Simmer covered on low until chicken is cooked through and shreds easily (about 15 minutes).
- Shred chicken, then stir in sour cream immediately before serving.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- Add stock, chicken, tomatoes, corn, and salsa to the inner liner of your instant pot.
- Cover and turn knob to sealing. Set to manual (high pressure) for 10 minutes. Do a controlled quick release (stop releasing if it sputters).
- Shred chicken, then stir in sour cream immediately before serving.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 8 ounces sour cream
- ¼ cup dill pickle brine
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon minced dried dill weed plus extra for garnish
- 1 cup finely diced dill pickles plus extra for garnish
Instructions
- Using an electric mixer, mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, pickle brine, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and dried dill weed.
- Stir in the chopped dill pickles and chill to set/thicken (if desired).
- Garnish with dill weed and diced pickles.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- pork tenderloin 1 - 1.5lbs each*
- pork seasoning or rub
Instructions
- Preheat smoker to 225°F.
- While smoker is preheating, coat tenderloins generously with your favorite spice blend or rub.
- Place tenderloins in preheated smoker, making sure there is room around each piece of meat for the smoke/hot air to circulate.
- Close smoker and cook until pork reaches a minimum internal temperature of 145°F (we do not recommend exceeding 165°F). It should take about 90 minutes to reach 145°F.
- Remove pork from smoker and allow it to rest about 10 minutes before slicing.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- ½ cup salted butter softened
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 1 ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 1 ¾ cup flour all purpose
- 1 cup crushed chocolate sandwich cookies (10 Oreos)
Instructions
- In a large bowl, using a hand mixer or a stand mixer, cream together the butter and cream cheese until smooth (medium speed), about 1 minute.
- Add powdered sugar in the bowl a little at a time until fully mixed. Scrape down the sides as needed. Add in egg and vanilla, mix to combine.
- In a small bowl, whisk together baking powder and flour. Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture a little at a time until fully incorporated. Scrape down the sides as needed. Stir in the crushed cookies and mix until just combined.
- Cover and place the cookie dough in the fridge for a minimum of 2 hours. (The dough must be very cold before baking or the cookies will spread.)
- Place tablespoon sized balls of the cookie dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake at 350F for 9-10 minutes until they are just set. You will know the cookies are ready when they no longer look wet.
- Allow cookies to cool completely before removing from baking sheet.