Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/30/22

MONDAY

Creamed Peas

Ingredients

Instructions

Add the sugar and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Stir in the milk and cream. Bring to a gentle simmer and stir until thickened.

Sprinkle in the flour, mix well and continue to cook for a couple of minutes.

Melt butter in a medium sized pan, then add the peas and cook until they have heated through. Stir gently so as not to mash the peas.

TUESDAY

Chicken Fajita Casserole

Ingredients

3 cups cooked shredded chicken (this is about the equivalent of 2 pounds uncooked boneless skinless chicken)

Instructions

Sprinkle with cilantro, if desired. Serve with tortillas or rice.

Sprinkle the remaining 1 cup of cheese over the top and return to the oven for another 5 minutes, until cheese is melted.

In a large bowl, combine the chicken, peppers, onion, cream cheese, fajita seasoning and half of the shredded cheese. Spread mixture into a 9x13 inch casserole dish.

WEDNESDAY

Toasted Ravioli

Ingredients

Instructions

Place ravioli in a single layer on a parchment or silicone lined cooking sheet and bake at 400°F for about 15 minutes, turning halfway through the cook time, until crispy and browned to your liking.

Dip each ravioli into the beaten eggs followed by the breadcrumbs. Press ravioli into the breadcrumbs to make sure they stick. If desired, spray lightly on both sides with oil.

In a small prep bowl mix the breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. In a second bowl whisk your eggs.

Preheat air fryer to 350°F. Place ravioli in a single layer in preheated air fryer basket for about 10 minutes, turning halfway through the cook time, until crispy and browned to your liking.

Dip each ravioli into the beaten eggs followed by the breadcrumbs. Press ravioli into the breadcrumbs to make sure they stick. If desired, spray lightly on both sides with oil.

In a small prep bowl mix the breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. In a second bowl whisk your eggs.

THURSDAY

Hawaiian Chicken

Ingredients

6 chicken thighs* boneless/skinless (whole as pictured, or diced into bite sized cubes)

Instructions

When chicken is finished baking, whisk cornstarch into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the hot dish. Mix to thicken sauce.

Cover dish with an oven safe lid, or tightly with foil, and bake at 350°F until chicken reaches an internal temperature of at least 165°F (about 30 - 35 minutes).

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the chicken and veggies.

Season chicken on all sides with salt and pepper. Place chicken in an 8x8 baking dish in a single layer. Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the chicken. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).

When chicken is finished cooking, whisk cornstarch into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the crockpot. Mix to thicken sauce.

Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook on low for 6 hours or high for 4 hours.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the chicken and veggies.

Season chicken on all sides with salt and pepper. Place chicken in the ceramic crock insert (does not need to be a single layer). Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the chicken. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).

In a small bowl, whisk cornstarch ( 2 tablespoons) into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the hot instant pot. Mix to thicken sauce. (If pot has lost too much heat, turn on sauté mode to thicken).

Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 8 minutes. Hit ‘cancel’ and allow at least a 5 minute natural pressure release. Release remaining pressure with the valve carefully, pausing if it begins to sputter.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the chicken and veggies.

Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the chicken. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).

Season chicken on all sides with salt and pepper. Place chicken in the inner instant pot insert (does not need to be a single layer). Pour ½ cup of water into the pot. NOTE: If your pot is finicky with burn notices or you are using a pot larger than 6 quarts, add 1 cup of water total.

FRIDAY

Texas Sheetcake

Ingredients

¾ cup butter unsalted; if you use salted butter skip adding salt

½ cup butter my preference is salted for this, but unsalted will also work.

Instructions

In a small bowl whisk together the eggs, sour cream and vanilla.

In a large mixing bowl mix together the flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

Melt the butter with 1 cup of water (in the microwave or on the stove top). Using a mixer on low, add the butter mixture to the dry mix. When just combined, add in the sour cream mixture.

Pour the batter into a prepared* 18x13″ baking sheet and bake in a 350°F oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

While the cake is cooking, make the frosting by adding the butter, cocoa powder and milk to a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer, then remove from heat. Whisk in the powdered sugar until smooth. Stir in nuts, if desired.