Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/30/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cups frozen peas
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons all purpose flour
- ½ cup whole milk
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- Melt butter in a medium sized pan, then add the peas and cook until they have heated through. Stir gently so as not to mash the peas.
- Sprinkle in the flour, mix well and continue to cook for a couple of minutes.
- Stir in the milk and cream. Bring to a gentle simmer and stir until thickened.
- Add the sugar and season with salt and pepper to taste.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 3 cups cooked shredded chicken (this is about the equivalent of 2 pounds uncooked boneless skinless chicken)
- 3 bell peppers thinly sliced, various colors
- 1 small yellow onion thinly sliced
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 2 cups shredded cheese colby jack or Mexican blend
- 2 tablespoons fajita seasoning (or 1 store bought packet)
- cilantro for garnish
- optional, for serving: flour tortillas, rice, desired toppings
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine the chicken, peppers, onion, cream cheese, fajita seasoning and half of the shredded cheese. Spread mixture into a 9x13 inch casserole dish.
- Bake uncovered at 350°F for 20 minutes.
- Sprinkle the remaining 1 cup of cheese over the top and return to the oven for another 5 minutes, until cheese is melted.
- Sprinkle with cilantro, if desired. Serve with tortillas or rice.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 24 frozen cheese ravioli
- 1 cup Italian style breadcrumbs
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 2 eggs beaten/whisked
- oil optional, for browning
- 2 cups marinara or spaghetti sauce for dipping
Instructions
OVEN DIRECTIONS
- In a small prep bowl mix the breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. In a second bowl whisk your eggs.
- Dip each ravioli into the beaten eggs followed by the breadcrumbs. Press ravioli into the breadcrumbs to make sure they stick. If desired, spray lightly on both sides with oil.
- Place ravioli in a single layer on a parchment or silicone lined cooking sheet and bake at 400°F for about 15 minutes, turning halfway through the cook time, until crispy and browned to your liking.
- Serve with marinara or spaghetti sauce.
AIR FRYER DIRECTIONS
- In a small prep bowl mix the breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. In a second bowl whisk your eggs.
- Dip each ravioli into the beaten eggs followed by the breadcrumbs. Press ravioli into the breadcrumbs to make sure they stick. If desired, spray lightly on both sides with oil.
- Preheat air fryer to 350°F. Place ravioli in a single layer in preheated air fryer basket for about 10 minutes, turning halfway through the cook time, until crispy and browned to your liking.
- Serve with marinara or spaghetti sauce.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 6 chicken thighs* boneless/skinless (whole as pictured, or diced into bite sized cubes)
- salt & pepper to taste
- ½ a sweet yellow onion diced, ¼ cup reserved
- One small red bell pepper chopped, ¼ cup reserved
- 1 can pineapple chunks NOT drained (20 ounces)
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch (2 tablespoons for instant pot version)
- optional garnishes: minced green onion
Instructions
OVEN DIRECTIONS:
- Season chicken on all sides with salt and pepper. Place chicken in an 8x8 baking dish in a single layer. Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the chicken. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the chicken and veggies.
- Cover dish with an oven safe lid, or tightly with foil, and bake at 350°F until chicken reaches an internal temperature of at least 165°F (about 30 - 35 minutes).
- When chicken is finished baking, whisk cornstarch into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the hot dish. Mix to thicken sauce.
- Top with reserved pineapple chunks, onion, pepper, and diced green onion.
SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS:
- Season chicken on all sides with salt and pepper. Place chicken in the ceramic crock insert (does not need to be a single layer). Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the chicken. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the chicken and veggies.
- Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook on low for 6 hours or high for 4 hours.
- When chicken is finished cooking, whisk cornstarch into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the crockpot. Mix to thicken sauce.
- Top with reserved pineapple chunks, onion, pepper, and diced green onion.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS:
- Season chicken on all sides with salt and pepper. Place chicken in the inner instant pot insert (does not need to be a single layer). Pour ½ cup of water into the pot. NOTE: If your pot is finicky with burn notices or you are using a pot larger than 6 quarts, add 1 cup of water total.
- Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the chicken. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the chicken and veggies.
- Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 8 minutes. Hit ‘cancel’ and allow at least a 5 minute natural pressure release. Release remaining pressure with the valve carefully, pausing if it begins to sputter.
- In a small bowl, whisk cornstarch (2 tablespoons) into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the hot instant pot. Mix to thicken sauce. (If pot has lost too much heat, turn on sauté mode to thicken).
- Top with reserved pineapple chunks, onion, pepper, and diced green onion.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
CAKE:
- ¾ cup butter unsalted; if you use salted butter skip adding salt
- 1 cup water
- 3 eggs
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1½ cups white granulated sugar
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1½ teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt skip if using salted butter
FROSTING:
- ½ cup butter my preference is salted for this, but unsalted will also work.
- 6 tablespoons milk
- 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 - 4 cups powdered sugar
- optional: 1 cup finely chopped walnuts or pecans
Instructions
- In a small bowl whisk together the eggs, sour cream and vanilla.
- In a large mixing bowl mix together the flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
- Melt the butter with 1 cup of water (in the microwave or on the stove top). Using a mixer on low, add the butter mixture to the dry mix. When just combined, add in the sour cream mixture.
- Pour the batter into a prepared* 18x13″ baking sheet and bake in a 350°F oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.
- While the cake is cooking, make the frosting by adding the butter, cocoa powder and milk to a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer, then remove from heat. Whisk in the powdered sugar until smooth. Stir in nuts, if desired.
- Pour the warm frosting over the warm cake. Allow to cool completely before cutting.