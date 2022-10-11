Celebrate your love of ranch: Hidden Valley Dressing launches home decor

Talk about a ranch house.

No, not the style of house. We’re talking ranch dressing.

Check out this wallpaper, courtesy of beloved dressing brand Hidden Valley. You can see the brand’s bright colors with bottles of ranch and slices of slathered pizza.

Hidden Valley Dressing home decor (CNN Newsource)

And it’s not just wallpaper. There’s also bedding, placemats, notebooks, shower curtains, and even a sofa.

Clearly, Hidden Valley doesn’t think you should hide your love of ranch.

This design trend is called “maximalism,” basically more is more, the way ranch dressing should be.

The collection is available on its website.

