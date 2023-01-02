Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/2/23

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

BBQ Bacon Meatball Sliders

Ingredients

3 slices of bread torn up into small pieces

3 slices of bread torn up into small pieces

Instructions

Bake for 15 minutes or the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F.

Bake for 15 minutes or the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F.

Spread barbecue sauce over the top of each meatball.

Spread barbecue sauce over the top of each meatball.

Form beef mixture into 1 ½ inch balls, roughly the size of a golf ball. Spread them out evenly on a greased cooking sheet or rack.

Form beef mixture into 1 ½ inch balls, roughly the size of a golf ball. Spread them out evenly on a greased cooking sheet or rack.

Scrape the paste out into the mixing bowl with the breadcrumbs. Add the ground beef, milk, egg, Worcestershire, and mustard. Mix until ingredients are evenly combined.

Scrape the paste out into the mixing bowl with the breadcrumbs. Add the ground beef, milk, egg, Worcestershire, and mustard. Mix until ingredients are evenly combined.

Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, brown sugar, and FIVE slices of the bacon in the food processor. Combine until the mixture forms a thick paste.

Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, brown sugar, and FIVE slices of the bacon in the food processor. Combine until the mixture forms a thick paste.

Process bread in a food processor until it becomes course crumbs. Pour bread crumbs into a large mixing bowl and set aside.

Process bread in a food processor until it becomes course crumbs. Pour bread crumbs into a large mixing bowl and set aside.

Pour the dressing over the coleslaw and stir until the cole slaw is thoroughly coated with the dressing.

Pour the dressing over the coleslaw and stir until the cole slaw is thoroughly coated with the dressing.

Combine the mayonnaise, white sugar, lemon juice, vinegar, ground black pepper and salt in a small mixing bowl.

Combine the mayonnaise, white sugar, lemon juice, vinegar, ground black pepper and salt in a small mixing bowl.

Tear the rolls apart. Place one meatball on the bottom of each roll. Top with cole slaw. Place the top of a bun on each slider.

Tear the rolls apart. Place one meatball on the bottom of each roll. Top with cole slaw. Place the top of a bun on each slider.

Slice the buns in half. Butter the insides of each roll. Toast for about five minutes until the bread is toasted. Keep a close eye on the rolls so they don’t burn.

Slice the buns in half. Butter the insides of each roll. Toast for about five minutes until the bread is toasted. Keep a close eye on the rolls so they don’t burn.

TUESDAY

Steak Oscar

Ingredients

4 (4 oz. each) beef tenderloin filets or cut of your choice

4 (4 oz. each) beef tenderloin filets or cut of your choice

8 oz. lump crab meat picked of shells and cartilage

8 oz. lump crab meat picked of shells and cartilage

Instructions

Remove skillet from the oven and transfer filets to plate. Allow meat to rest for 15 minutes.

Remove skillet from the oven and transfer filets to plate. Allow meat to rest for 15 minutes.

Place skillet under broiler and finish in the oven until meat reaches desired consistency – 120 to 125 degrees F for rare, 130 to 135degrees F for medium rare, 140 to 145 degrees F for medium, 150 to 155 degrees F for medium well, and 160 degrees F for well done.

Place skillet under broiler and finish in the oven until meat reaches desired consistency – 120 to 125 degrees F for rare, 130 to 135degrees F for medium rare, 140 to 145 degrees F for medium, 150 to 155 degrees F for medium well, and 160 degrees F for well done.

Once oil is hot, carefully add the filets. Cook 2-3 minutes per side until brown.

Once oil is hot, carefully add the filets. Cook 2-3 minutes per side until brown.

Season both sides of the filets with salt and pepper.

Season both sides of the filets with salt and pepper.

Heat olive oil in a large, oven safe skillet over medium high heat.

Heat olive oil in a large, oven safe skillet over medium high heat.

Preheat broiler. Position oven rack about six inches from the element.

Preheat broiler. Position oven rack about six inches from the element.

Top each steak with a heaping tablespoon of the crabmeat topping. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley if desired.

Top each steak with a heaping tablespoon of the crabmeat topping. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley if desired.

Add crabmeat, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Cook until heated through. Season with salt.

Add crabmeat, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Cook until heated through. Season with salt.

Pour in heavy cream, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a simmer and continue to cook until the cream has reduced and thickened, about 2-4 minutes.

Pour in heavy cream, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a simmer and continue to cook until the cream has reduced and thickened, about 2-4 minutes.

Add the flour, stirring to combine. Sauté for 1-2 minutes to remove the raw flour taste.

Add the flour, stirring to combine. Sauté for 1-2 minutes to remove the raw flour taste.

Add garlic and green onions and sauté for one minute.

Add garlic and green onions and sauté for one minute.

Using the same skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add bell pepper and cook for 2-4 minutes until slightly tender.

Using the same skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add bell pepper and cook for 2-4 minutes until slightly tender.

WEDNESDAY

Country Fried Steak

Ingredients

Salt and pepper to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Drain on paper towels to absorb and excess grease.

Drain on paper towels to absorb and excess grease.

Flip and continue frying for 1 minute until the steak is cooked through and the coating is golden brown.

Flip and continue frying for 1 minute until the steak is cooked through and the coating is golden brown.

Working in batches, carefully place the coated steak in the hot oil. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

Working in batches, carefully place the coated steak in the hot oil. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

Repeat the process, coating in eggs and then dredging in flour a second time.

Repeat the process, coating in eggs and then dredging in flour a second time.

Next, dredge the steak in the flour mixture until it is evenly coated.

Next, dredge the steak in the flour mixture until it is evenly coated.

While the oil is heating coat the cubed steak in the egg mixture.

While the oil is heating coat the cubed steak in the egg mixture.

Begin to heat the cooking oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

Begin to heat the cooking oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

Combine flour paprika, salt, onion powder and black pepper in a second shallow dish.

Combine flour paprika, salt, onion powder and black pepper in a second shallow dish.

Combine the eggs, milk and hot sauce in a shallow dish.

Combine the eggs, milk and hot sauce in a shallow dish.

Serve warm drizzled over the hot steaks.

Serve warm drizzled over the hot steaks.

Slowly add the milk, whisking constantly. As the mixture cooks it will start to thicken. As soon as it reaches your desired thickness, remove it from the heat. If the gravy becomes too thick, add additional milk to thin it out.

Slowly add the milk, whisking constantly. As the mixture cooks it will start to thicken. As soon as it reaches your desired thickness, remove it from the heat. If the gravy becomes too thick, add additional milk to thin it out.

Whisk in 1-2 tablespoons of the flour. Continue to whisk until the mixture is smooth and free of lumps.

Whisk in 1-2 tablespoons of the flour. Continue to whisk until the mixture is smooth and free of lumps.

Reserve three tablespoons of the cooking grease. Bring the grease back to heat, then reduce the meat to medium low.

Reserve three tablespoons of the cooking grease. Bring the grease back to heat, then reduce the meat to medium low.

THURSDAY

Hibachi Steak & Vegetables

Ingredients

Salt and pepper to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Sprinkle with sesame seeds, if desired. Serve over rice.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds, if desired. Serve over rice.

Return meat and any accumulated juices to the pan. Stir to coat the meat with the sauce.

Return meat and any accumulated juices to the pan. Stir to coat the meat with the sauce.

Whisk together soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, ginger and cornstarch. Pour mixture over vegetables and simmer until the sauce begins to thicken, about 3-5 minutes.

Whisk together soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, ginger and cornstarch. Pour mixture over vegetables and simmer until the sauce begins to thicken, about 3-5 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium. Add carrot, zucchini, and squash to pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cover the skillet with a lid and cook until vegetables are crisp-tender, about five minutes.

Reduce heat to medium. Add carrot, zucchini, and squash to pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cover the skillet with a lid and cook until vegetables are crisp-tender, about five minutes.

Generously season the meat with salt and pepper. Working in batches, add the meat to the hot skillet and brown on all sides but still a little red on the inside, about three minutes. Remove meat from pan and set aside.

Generously season the meat with salt and pepper. Working in batches, add the meat to the hot skillet and brown on all sides but still a little red on the inside, about three minutes. Remove meat from pan and set aside.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

FRIDAY

Mint Chocolate Trifle

Ingredients

3/4 cup mint flavored candy (such as Andes or Junior Mints), chopped and divided

3/4 cup mint flavored candy (such as Andes or Junior Mints), chopped and divided

Instructions

Crumble the chocolate cake. Spread about a 1 – 1 ½ inch layer onto the bottom of a trifle bowl or individual cups.

With an electric mixer, slowly beat the cream until it begins to thicken.

Add the confectioners’ sugar, food coloring and peppermint extract. Increase the speed of the mixer to medium high and beat until soft peaks form.

Gently fold in 1/2 cup of the mint candy.

Spread half of the whipped cream mixture over cake layer. Place another layer of cake top of whipped cream. Repeat, ending with a layer of whipped cream.

Sprinkle remaining candy pieces over the top. Garnish each serving with a layer of plain whipped cream.