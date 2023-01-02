Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/2/23

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
For the meatballs:
- 3 slices of bread torn up into small pieces
- 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 tablespoons paprika
- 3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
- 6 slices raw bacon
- 1 pound ground beef
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon dry ground mustard
- ½ cup barbecue sauce
For the coleslaw:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 bag (14 oz.) coleslaw mix
Additionally:
- 2 packages (12 oz. each) King’s Hawaiian rolls
- 4 tablespoons butter or margarine
Instructions
For the meatballs:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Process bread in a food processor until it becomes course crumbs. Pour bread crumbs into a large mixing bowl and set aside.
- Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, brown sugar, and FIVE slices of the bacon in the food processor. Combine until the mixture forms a thick paste.
- Scrape the paste out into the mixing bowl with the breadcrumbs. Add the ground beef, milk, egg, Worcestershire, and mustard. Mix until ingredients are evenly combined.
- Form beef mixture into 1 ½ inch balls, roughly the size of a golf ball. Spread them out evenly on a greased cooking sheet or rack.
- Spread barbecue sauce over the top of each meatball.
- Bake for 15 minutes or the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F.
For the coleslaw:
- Combine the mayonnaise, white sugar, lemon juice, vinegar, ground black pepper and salt in a small mixing bowl.
- Pour the dressing over the coleslaw and stir until the cole slaw is thoroughly coated with the dressing.
To assemble the sliders:
- Preheat the broiler.
- Slice the buns in half. Butter the insides of each roll. Toast for about five minutes until the bread is toasted. Keep a close eye on the rolls so they don’t burn.
- Tear the rolls apart. Place one meatball on the bottom of each roll. Top with cole slaw. Place the top of a bun on each slider.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
For the Steaks:
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 4 (4 oz. each) beef tenderloin filets or cut of your choice
- Kosher salt and ground pepper
For the Crabmeat Topping:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 red bell pepper diced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup heavy cream
- 8 oz. lump crab meat picked of shells and cartilage
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Salt to taste
- Chopped fresh parsley optional
Instructions
For the steaks:
- Preheat broiler. Position oven rack about six inches from the element.
- Heat olive oil in a large, oven safe skillet over medium high heat.
- Season both sides of the filets with salt and pepper.
- Once oil is hot, carefully add the filets. Cook 2-3 minutes per side until brown.
- Place skillet under broiler and finish in the oven until meat reaches desired consistency – 120 to 125 degrees F for rare, 130 to 135degrees F for medium rare, 140 to 145 degrees F for medium, 150 to 155 degrees F for medium well, and 160 degrees F for well done.
- Remove skillet from the oven and transfer filets to plate. Allow meat to rest for 15 minutes.
For the crab meat topping:
- Using the same skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add bell pepper and cook for 2-4 minutes until slightly tender.
- Add garlic and green onions and sauté for one minute.
- Add the flour, stirring to combine. Sauté for 1-2 minutes to remove the raw flour taste.
- Pour in heavy cream, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a simmer and continue to cook until the cream has reduced and thickened, about 2-4 minutes.
- Add crabmeat, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Cook until heated through. Season with salt.
- Top each steak with a heaping tablespoon of the crabmeat topping. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley if desired.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
For the steak:
- 2 large eggs lightly beaten
- ½ cup milk
- 2-3 dashes hot sauce
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 cups oil for frying
- 2 pounds beef cubed steak
For the gravy:
- 3 tablespoons grease
- 1-2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1-1 ½ cups milk
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
For the steaks:
- Combine the eggs, milk and hot sauce in a shallow dish.
- Combine flour paprika, salt, onion powder and black pepper in a second shallow dish.
- Begin to heat the cooking oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.
- While the oil is heating coat the cubed steak in the egg mixture.
- Next, dredge the steak in the flour mixture until it is evenly coated.
- Repeat the process, coating in eggs and then dredging in flour a second time.
- Working in batches, carefully place the coated steak in the hot oil. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
- Flip and continue frying for 1 minute until the steak is cooked through and the coating is golden brown.
- Drain on paper towels to absorb and excess grease.
For the gravy:
- Reserve three tablespoons of the cooking grease. Bring the grease back to heat, then reduce the meat to medium low.
- Whisk in 1-2 tablespoons of the flour. Continue to whisk until the mixture is smooth and free of lumps.
- Slowly add the milk, whisking constantly. As the mixture cooks it will start to thicken. As soon as it reaches your desired thickness, remove it from the heat. If the gravy becomes too thick, add additional milk to thin it out.
- Serve warm drizzled over the hot steaks.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 1/2 pounds top round steak cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 large carrot thinly sliced
- 1 zucchini thinly sliced
- 1 yellow squash thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons chopped garlic
- ½ teaspoon ginger
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- Sesame seeds for garnish
- Hot cooked rice
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.
- Generously season the meat with salt and pepper. Working in batches, add the meat to the hot skillet and brown on all sides but still a little red on the inside, about three minutes. Remove meat from pan and set aside.
- Reduce heat to medium. Add carrot, zucchini, and squash to pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cover the skillet with a lid and cook until vegetables are crisp-tender, about five minutes.
- Whisk together soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, ginger and cornstarch. Pour mixture over vegetables and simmer until the sauce begins to thicken, about 3-5 minutes.
- Return meat and any accumulated juices to the pan. Stir to coat the meat with the sauce.
- Sprinkle with sesame seeds, if desired. Serve over rice.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 layer chocolate cake cooled*
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon green food coloring
- 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
- 3/4 cup mint flavored candy (such as Andes or Junior Mints), chopped and divided
Instructions
- Crumble the chocolate cake. Spread about a 1 – 1 ½ inch layer onto the bottom of a trifle bowl or individual cups.
- With an electric mixer, slowly beat the cream until it begins to thicken.
- Add the confectioners’ sugar, food coloring and peppermint extract. Increase the speed of the mixer to medium high and beat until soft peaks form.
- Gently fold in 1/2 cup of the mint candy.
- Spread half of the whipped cream mixture over cake layer. Place another layer of cake top of whipped cream. Repeat, ending with a layer of whipped cream.
- Sprinkle remaining candy pieces over the top. Garnish each serving with a layer of plain whipped cream.
- Refrigerate leftovers.