Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/13/23

In a large mixing bowl, beat egg whites at high speed until foamy, about 30 seconds. Add cream of tartar and beat for an additional 30-60 seconds or until very soft peaks form. Add the confectioners’ sugar, one tablespoon at a time, and beat until stiff peaks form, about 30 seconds more.

