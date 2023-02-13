Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/13/23

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
For the cauliflower:
- 1 large head of cauliflower broken into florets
- 3/4 cups shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter cubed
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Montreal steak seasoning
- 1/4 teaspoon thyme leaves chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the breadcrumb topping:
- 1 cup Italian-style panko (Japanese) bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter melted
Instructions
- Fill a large stockpot about 1/4 the way with water. Bring to a boil over high heat
- Place cauliflower florets in a large steam basket over the pot. Cover. Reduce heat to medium. Steam cauliflower until very tender, about 20 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Transfer cauliflower to a large bowl. Mash with a potato masher, or process through a foodmill using the blade with the largest opening.
- Stir in the cheeses, butter, garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste. Pour cauliflower into a greased 8 x 8 x 2-inch greased casserole dish.
- Combine breadcrumbs and melted butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread over the top of mashed cauliflower.
- Bake uncovered for 40-50 minutes until cheeses are melted and topping is golden brown.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
Marinade:
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 1/3 cup water
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 large garlic clove finely minced
- 3 teaspoon distilled white vinegar
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
Fajitas:
- 1 pound flat iron steak
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 onion thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper coarsely chopped
- 1 green bell pepper coarsely chopped
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh lime juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 6-8 10- inch flour tortillas
- Shredded cheese salsa, sour cream, or other garnishments, optional
Instructions
- Combine marinade ingredients in a medium bowl. Whisk until thoroughly blended.
- Place flank steak in a large resealable plastic bag. Pour marinade over steak and seal bag. Allow to marinate - refrigerated- for 12-24 hours. Remove meat from marinade and discard remaining marinade.
- Grill over medium hot coals for 4-6 minutes on each side, or sear in a hot skillet until steak reaches desired doneness. Allow steak to rest for 10-15 minutes. Slice into thin strips across the grain.
- Preheat oil a large skillet over medium high heat. Sauté' onions and bell pepper in oil until vegetables are crisp/tender, approximately five minutes. Add soy sauce, water, and lime juice. Continue to cook until onion begins to caramelize and peppers begin to char slightly. Stir in sliced meat. Season with salt and pepper.
- Wrap tortillas in plastic wrap. Microwave for 15-20 seconds until tortillas become pliable. Remove from plastic wrap. Spoon fajita mixture down the center of each tortilla.
- Garnish with your favorite toppings.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour divided
- 1/4 cup white cornmeal
- 4 tablespoons sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 cup milk
- 8 hot dogs cut into thirds
- Vegetable oil for frying
Instructions
- Heat oil in a large skillet to 375 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine 2/3 cup of flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, garlic powder, and onion powder.
- Stir in milk.
- Place remaining 1/3 cup of flour in a shallow bowl.
- Dredge hot dog pieces in flour. Coat with cornmeal batter and allow any excess to drip off.
- Place in hot oil. Fry for 3-5 minutes until both sides are golden brown.
- Drain on paper towels.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
Bourbon marinade:
- 1 cups chicken broth
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup bourbon
Teriyaki Sauce:
- 1/2 cup low sodium chicken broth
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons mirin
- 2 tablespoons white granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/4 cup cold water
Additionally:
- 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 green onions thinly sliced
Instructions
For the marinade:
- Combine first six ingredients in a large bowl or resealable plastic bag.
- Add chicken pieces.
- Marinate for up to eight hours.
For the sauce:
- Bring chicken broth to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the soy sauce, mirin, and sugars. Stir until sugars are dissolved. In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and water. Add to soy sauce mixture and continue to boil until sauce begins to thicken, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Drain and discard chicken marinade. Add flour to chicken pieces and stir to coat.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, spread chicken pieces in a single layer in the pan. Cook until chicken begins to brown, about 3-5 minutes. Using a spatula, flip chicken pieces over to brown the other side.
- Add ¼ cup of the teriyaki sauce to the pan. Cook for an additional 3-5 minutes, stirring often, until the sauce reduces and darkens in color and begins to coat the chicken. Remove chicken from the skillet and set aside.
- Repeat with remaining chicken. Afterwards, return all the chicken to the skillet. Add another ¼ cup teriyaki sauce. Cook until chicken is heated through and coated with the sauce.
- Serve chicken over hot white rice. Sprinkle with sliced green onions if desired.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
For the chocolate pastry cream:
- 4 large egg yolks
- 1-1/4 cups whole milk
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 2 Tbs. cornstarch
- 1 Tbs. Dutch-processed cocoa powder
- 1/4 tsp. table salt
- 4 oz. unsweetened chocolate finely chopped
- 1/2 oz. 1 Tbs. unsalted butter
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 2 to 3 Tbs. unsalted butter softened
- 3 to 4 Tbs. granulated sugar
For the meringue:
- 8 large egg whites at room temperature
- 1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
- 1 oz. 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar; more for dusting
Instructions
For the pastry cream:
- Fill a large bowl about 2/3 full with ice water. Set aside. Have a slightly small bowl ready. You are going to pour your cooled pastry cream into the smaller bowl to cool once it’s done cooking.
- In a large saucepan, combine egg yolks, milk, sugar, cornstarch, cocoa powder, and salt. Heat pan over medium heat and whisk until the mixture begins to form bubbles, about 4 minutes. Reduce heat to a simmer and continue to cook, whisking constantly, until mixture is smooth and very thick, approximately 2 minutes.
- Remove pan from the heat and whisk in the chocolate, butter, and vanilla. Continue whisking until the cream is smooth and glossy.
- Transfer pastry cream to the smaller bowl you have on standby. Set the smaller bowl in the bowl full of ice water. Allow the pastry cream to sit for about 10 minutes until it comes to room temperature, whisking often. At this point you can cover the surface of the pastry cream with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator for up to one day. Be sure to bring it back to room temperature before proceeding with the rest of the recipe.
For the soufflés:
- Position your oven rack to the lower third of your oven. Then preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Grease eight (6 oz.) ramekins with the softened butter. Coat the inside with granulated sugar and gently tap out an excess.
- In a large mixing bowl, beat egg whites at high speed until foamy, about 30 seconds. Add cream of tartar and beat for an additional 30-60 seconds or until very soft peaks form. Add the confectioners’ sugar, one tablespoon at a time, and beat until stiff peaks form, about 30 seconds more.
- Stir the room-temperature meringue with a spatula to loosen it. Gently add a third of the meringue to the pastry cream bowl. Gently run the spatula around the edge of the bowl, then bring it through the middle. Continue “folding” the mixture until it is mostly incorporated, however there will be a few streaks left. Continue this process with the remaining pastry cream – one third at a time – until all of the meringue is incorporated and and there are no white streaks remaining.
- Fill the prepared ramekins with the soufflé mixture, being sure to smooth the tops with an offset spatula. Run your index finger the edge of each ramekins to create a small trench around the edge of the soufflé (this will help the soufflé rise). At this point you can store the prepared soufflés in the refrigerator for up to two hours.
- Place the ramekins on a rimmed baking sheet and gently place them in the oven. Bake for about 15-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out with just the tip wet.
- Quickly dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve immediately.