Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/10/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 cup chopped sweet baby or bell peppers
- 1 can tomato sauce 30 ounces
- 1 can Rotel tomatoes & chilies 10 ounces, not drained
- 2 cans red kidney beans 15 ounces, drained
- 1 envelope chili seasoning 1 ounce
- 1 envelope ranch seasoning 1 ounce
- 2 cups water
- 3 cups elbow macaroni
- 16 ounces Velveeta cheese shredded
- Garnish chopped parsley or green onion
Instructions
- Brown the ground beef in a skillet on the stove top over medium heat. Drain excess grease, then add the chopped peppers and cook an additional 2 - 3 minutes.
- Add the browned beef and peppers to the slow cooker along with the tomato sauce, rotel, kidney beans, chili seasoning, ranch seasoning and water. Stir to combine.
- Cover and cook on high for 4 - 6 hours or low for 6 - 8 hours.
- About 30 minutes before serving, stir in the uncooked macaroni; cover. When macaroni is cooked (about 20 minutes) stir in half the shredded cheese, and top with the remaining half. Cover and allow the cheese to melt (about 10 minutes).
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground pork sausage or ground beef
- 16 ounces Velveeta cheese cubed
- 1 can Rotel Tomatoes with Chilies 10 ounces (NOT drained)
Instructions
- In a large skillet brown the pork sausage over medium heat, breaking it up into small bits with a spatula as it cooks.
- Drain excess grease and return skillet to stove top.
- Add the Rotel and the Velveeta to the skillet. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the cheese has melted and the dip is heated through.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 chicken breasts or chicken thighs
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- salt & pepper
- 4 tablespoons pesto sauce
- 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cut into 8 slices
- 2 large tomatoes cut into 8 slices
- balsamic reduction
- fresh basil torn or chopped
Instructions
- Liberally season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper.
- Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in an oven safe skillet, and add the chicken breasts. Cook the chicken until seared brown, about 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Remove from heat.
- Spread about 1 tablespoon of pesto over each chicken breast and place skillet in a preheated 400℉ oven for about 15 minutes, until the chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165℉.
- Remove the skillet from the oven and add two slices of fresh mozzarella on top of each breast, then two slices of tomato each.
- Place skillet on the center rack of the oven, and turn oven to broil. Watch closely, and remove when cheese is melted and bubbly (about 2 - 3 minutes).
- If your skillet is not broiler safe, just return the skillet to the 400℉ oven and cook an additional 5 - 7 minutes until cheese is melted.
- Drizzle the balsamic reduction over the chicken and sprinkle with the fresh basil.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 24 frozen cheese ravioli
- 1 cup Italian style breadcrumbs
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 2 eggs beaten/whisked
- oil optional, for browning
- 2 cups marinara or spaghetti sauce for dipping
Instructions
OVEN DIRECTIONS
- In a small prep bowl mix the breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. In a second bowl whisk your eggs.
- Dip each ravioli into the beaten eggs followed by the breadcrumbs. Press ravioli into the breadcrumbs to make sure they stick. If desired, spray lightly on both sides with oil.
- Place ravioli in a single layer on a parchment or silicone lined cooking sheet and bake at 400°F for about 15 minutes, turning halfway through the cook time, until crispy and browned to your liking.
- Serve with marinara or spaghetti sauce.
AIR FRYER DIRECTIONS
- In a small prep bowl mix the breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. In a second bowl whisk your eggs.
- Dip each ravioli into the beaten eggs followed by the breadcrumbs. Press ravioli into the breadcrumbs to make sure they stick. If desired, spray lightly on both sides with oil.
- Preheat air fryer to 350°F. Place ravioli in a single layer in preheated air fryer basket for about 10 minutes, turning halfway through the cook time, until crispy and browned to your liking.
- Serve with marinara or spaghetti sauce.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
CAKE
- 2 boxes yellow cake mix (about 15 ounces each), NOT prepared
- 8 large eggs
- 2 cups whole milk (16 ounces)
- 4 sticks butter (2 cups), melted
- 1/4 cup brown sugar divided
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
FROSTING
- 3 sticks unsalted butter (1½cups) softened
- 1 block cream cheese (8 ounces), softened
- ¼ cup light brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 2 pounds powdered sugar
TOPPING
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ cup white granulated sugar
- 1 cup cinnamon/sugar cereal optional
Instructions
CAKE
- Preheat oven to 350 ℉. Prepare three 8 inch cake pans with pan release (or butter and flour).
- In a large mixing bowl combine the 2 powdered cake mixes, milk, butter and eggs. Whisk until smooth and combined. Pour the batter evenly between the 3 pans.
- In a separate bowl, mix the brown sugar and cinnamon together. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar across the top of the cakes and swirl through.
- Bake cakes on center oven rack for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow the cakes cool in the pans for 5 minutes, then turn out onto wire cooling racks.
FROSTING
- While the cakes are cooling, whip the butter, cream cheese, brown sugar and cinnamon together in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add the powdered sugar a little bit at a time.
- When the sugar is fully incorporated, continue to whip the frosting for an additional 5-7 minutes until light and fluffy.
- Place a cooled cake layer onto your serving plate. Generously frost the top, then add the next layer and repeat. Top with the final cake layer and frost the sides and top evenly. (Optional: reserve some frosting to pipe around the edges).
TOPPING
- Mix the sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle all over the top. Decorate with cinnamon cereal and piping, if desired.