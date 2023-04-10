Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/10/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Slow Cooker Chili Mac

Ingredients

Instructions

About 30 minutes before serving, stir in the uncooked macaroni; cover. When macaroni is cooked (about 20 minutes) stir in half the shredded cheese, and top with the remaining half. Cover and allow the cheese to melt (about 10 minutes).

About 30 minutes before serving, stir in the uncooked macaroni; cover. When macaroni is cooked (about 20 minutes) stir in half the shredded cheese, and top with the remaining half. Cover and allow the cheese to melt (about 10 minutes).

Cover and cook on high for 4 - 6 hours or low for 6 - 8 hours.

Cover and cook on high for 4 - 6 hours or low for 6 - 8 hours.

Add the browned beef and peppers to the slow cooker along with the tomato sauce, rotel, kidney beans, chili seasoning, ranch seasoning and water. Stir to combine.

Add the browned beef and peppers to the slow cooker along with the tomato sauce, rotel, kidney beans, chili seasoning, ranch seasoning and water. Stir to combine.

Brown the ground beef in a skillet on the stove top over medium heat. Drain excess grease, then add the chopped peppers and cook an additional 2 - 3 minutes.

Brown the ground beef in a skillet on the stove top over medium heat. Drain excess grease, then add the chopped peppers and cook an additional 2 - 3 minutes.

TUESDAY

Rotel Dip

Ingredients

Instructions

Add the Rotel and the Velveeta to the skillet. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the cheese has melted and the dip is heated through.

Add the Rotel and the Velveeta to the skillet. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the cheese has melted and the dip is heated through.

In a large skillet brown the pork sausage over medium heat, breaking it up into small bits with a spatula as it cooks.

In a large skillet brown the pork sausage over medium heat, breaking it up into small bits with a spatula as it cooks.

WEDNESDAY

Caprese Chicken

Ingredients

Instructions

Liberally season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper.

Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in an oven safe skillet, and add the chicken breasts. Cook the chicken until seared brown, about 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Remove from heat.

Spread about 1 tablespoon of pesto over each chicken breast and place skillet in a preheated 400℉ oven for about 15 minutes, until the chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165℉.

Remove the skillet from the oven and add two slices of fresh mozzarella on top of each breast, then two slices of tomato each.

Place skillet on the center rack of the oven, and turn oven to broil. Watch closely, and remove when cheese is melted and bubbly (about 2 - 3 minutes).

If your skillet is not broiler safe, just return the skillet to the 400℉ oven and cook an additional 5 - 7 minutes until cheese is melted.