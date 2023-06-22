74º

Downtown Orlando bar Saddle Up to close for good after a decade in business

Business set to close in July

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

ORLANDO, Fla. – The country-western-themed bar Saddle Up in downtown Orlando is getting ready to ride off into the sunset.

The business announced its closure on social media Wednesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce Saddle Up’s final day will be July 2, 2023,” the post on Instagram read. “Although we are sad to close our doors, we can’t help but reminisce on the countless memorials forged within these walls over the last ten years.”

The business did not say what prompted the closure.

This is the third downtown Orlando bar to announce its closure in recent weeks.

Ace Cafe announced its closure after 6 years in business in May.

Neon Beach recently closed as well. The space is set to be replaced by a German restaurant.

