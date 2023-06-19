60% rent hike forces Central Florida bakery Sweet by Holly to close after 15 years

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Sweet by Holly is now shuttered for good, blaming the closure on a massive hike in rent on the business.

The bakery announced the closure in a social media post on Friday.

“After 15 years in Waterford Lakes, Sweet By Holly will be closing its doors this Sunday, June 18th at 6 pm. Due to an anticipated 60% rent increase we are unable to renew in this location,” the post read.

The business said it would make good on all orders through June 18 and offered refunds for all other customers.

The bakery was located inside Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail. News 6 reached out to the owners of the plaza and received this statement:

“Along with our more than 100 national, regional and local retailers, Waterford Lakes Town Center continues to focus on providing the best possible experience for our guests with a mix of retail, dining and entertainment options. We are unable to discuss the details of Sweet by Holly’s closing.” Waterford Lakes Town Center spokesperson

Over 15 years in business, the bakery had won multiple awards, according to its website. The bakery’s business largely focused on cakes and cupcakes.

