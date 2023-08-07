Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/7/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds gnocchi
- 1 pound bulk Italian sausage
- 1 small yellow onion finely diced
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 24 ounces spaghetti sauce use your favorite
- salt and pepper to taste
- 8 ounces fresh mozzarella torn into pieces
- fresh basil chopped
Instructions
- Cook the Italian sausage, onion, and garlic in a skillet over medium high heat until the sausage is cooked through and the onion is tender and translucent.
- Add the ricotta cheese and the spaghetti sauce and stir until well combined.
- Stir in the gnocchi and add salt and pepper, to taste.
- Transfer mixture to a 9x13 inch casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until the cheese has melted and the sauce is bubbly. Sprinkle with chopped basil and let rest about 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
TUESDAY
Cranberry Goat Cheese Steak Salad
Ingredients
- Lettuce Spring Mix
- Dried cranberries unsweetened, if you can find them
- Pumpkin seed kernels or pine nuts
- Goat cheese crumbled
- Cooked steak sliced thin
- Balsamic dressing
Instructions
- Find a big bowl and pile the ingredients together. Use more goat cheese and cranberries than you think are necessary.
- Pour a generous helping of balsamic dressing over top.
- Enjoy. Have seconds.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound breakfast sausage browned and drained
- 1 package frozen tater tots 32 ounces
- ½ cup whole milk
- ½ cup half & half
- ½ teaspoon cajun seasoning or seasoned salt
- 6 large eggs
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 1 cup grated pepper jack cheese
- optional fresh parsley
Instructions
- Place about half the frozen tater tots into the bottom of your slow cooker. Top with the browned sausage.
- In a mixing bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, half & half, seasoning, half the shredded cheddar cheese, and half the shredded pepper jack cheese. Pour the mixture into the slow cooker, over the sausage.
- Top with the remaining tater tots, cover, and cook on low for 4 hours, until no liquid remains.
- About 30 minutes before serving, top with remaining cheese and cover. Finish with salt, pepper, and fresh chopped parsley immediately before serving.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1½ pounds boneless skinless chicken cut into bite sized pieces
- 1 pound thick cut sliced bacon cut into thirds
- 1½ cups light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground paprika
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Instructions
- In a small bowl mix the brown sugar and paprika. Evenly spread about 1 cup of the mixture over the bottom of your casserole dish.
- Wrap a slice of cut bacon around each piece of chicken piece and secure with a toothpick. Place the bacon wrapped pieces into the baking dish.
- Whisk together the remaining brown sugar mix with the mustard. Top the wrapped chicken with the mustard mixture.
- Bake uncovered at 350°F for 15 minutes, then baste with the liquid that has formed at the bottom of the dish.
- Continue baking uncovered for an additional 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the bacon is browned. If desired, turn on the broiler for 2-3 minutes at the end. (Watch closely if using the broiler and only do this if using a broiler-safe dish).
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1½ cups cookie butter
- ½ cup unsalted butter softened to room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon salt (skip if using salted butter)
- 2 to 3 cups powdered sugar
- 2½ cups white chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons vegetable shortening
- (optional) Biscoff cookies crumbled
Instructions
- Using an electric mixer, combine the cookie butter, butter, vanilla, and salt until well combined.
- Add in the powdered sugar ½ cup at a time, until the mixture is dough-like and can be formed into a firm ball.
- Shape the mixture into 1″ balls and place on a lined baking tray. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
- Put the white chocolate chips and shortening in a microwave safe bowl, and microwave on high power in 15 to 30 second intervals, stirring between heat cycles until the chocolate has melted.
- Dip each cookie butter ball into the melted chocolate using a toothpick or a fork, shake off the excess and return to the lined baking tray. If desired, sprinkle a bit of Biscoff cookie crumbs over the top of each while the chocolate is still wet. Let set before serving, about 20 minutes.