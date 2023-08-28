Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/28/23

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 3 large sweet onions
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup buttermilk
- 1 cup flour
- 2 cups panko bread crumbs
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- Salt and pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Too and tail the onions and peel the skin off, then cut them into thick rings about an inch thick. Use your hands to push them apart so that you have a single layer of onion in a ring.
- Prepare your dipping bowls by whisking together the egg and buttermilk in one bowl, the flour, salt, pepper, and spices in another, and the panko crumbs in another. Line up your 3 bowls.
- Preheat your Airfryer to 350f.
- Use a fork or clean hands to dip the onion rings into the flour mix, then the egg mix then the panko mix.
- Lay them in ask glue layer in the basket of the Airfryer and cook at 400f for 10 – 15 minutes.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
THE BURGERS:
- 1/2 lb. ground beef
- 2 small flour tortillas
- 2 big tomatoes chopped
- 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese shredded
- 4 tbsp burger sauce
- ½ cup lettuce shredded
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- pinch of salt and pepper
THE BURGER SAUCE:
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup ketchup
- 6 dill pickle chopped
- ground black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Season the ground beef with salt and pepper. Press a thin layer of the beef mixture onto the tortillas.
- Preheat a skillet on MEDIUM-HIGH heat. Add a bit of the olive oil and place one tortilla with the beef side down. Smash it using the bottom of a saucepan. Cook it for 5 minutes.
- Flip the tortilla and place the shredded mozzarella cheese on top of the beef. Place a lid on and cook for another 2 minutes. Remove it from the pan and repeat with the other tortilla.
- To make the sauce, combine the mayonnaise, ketchup, and chopped dill pickles in a small bowl. Season with the ground black pepper.
- Assemble your smash burger tacos. Top with the lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and burger sauce. Now fold them and serve warm!
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 large Ahi tuna steak
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1/2 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- Pinch of salt and black pepper
- 3 tbsp white and black Sesame seeds
- Herb salad
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a small bowl mix the sesame seeds with salt and pepper and roast the seeds for 30 seconds in a hot skillet.
- Pat dry the Ahi tuna and marinate with soy sauce, sesame oil, and honey. Let sit for 10 minutes in the fridge.
- Sprinkle all sides of the ahi tuna with the toasted sesames, pressing gently, and coat all sides.
- Heat a skillet over medium-high heat, until very hot. Add the vegetable oil and carefully lay the tuna in the pan. Sear for 60 seconds from each side, until golden.
- Place the seared Tuna on a cutting board and thinly slice using a sharp knife. Serve the seared tuna with a mixed herb salad and a dressing of your choice.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound ground sausage meat beef, or pork
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 1 onion diced
- 2 cloves garlic crushed
- 2 sticks celery chopped
- 2 carrots peeled and chopped
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 2 tsp fresh thyme leaves
- 1 can diced tomatoes
- 2 Tbsp tomato paste
- 3 cups beef broth
- ½ Pound tortellini of choice
- 1 cup cream
- 2 cups spinach roughly cut
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat a pot to medium-high, add the olive oil, meat, garlic, onion, carrots, and celery stirring for 4 – 5 minutes.
- Melt the butter into the mixture, then add in the diced tomatoes, thyme, tomato paste, and broth. Then use a spoon to mix in the cornstarch. Place back onto the heat and allow to plop away for 15 – 20 minutes.
- Add the tortellini to the soup and place back on the heat for 5 minutes.
- Pour in the cream and spinach and return to the stove for 5 minutes or until the spinach is wilted. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed.
FRIDAY
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Mix Cookie Bars
INGREDIENTS
- 1 package plain yellow cake mix
- 1/2 cup butter melted
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 12 oz package semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 14 oz can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tsp vanilla
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 325°F. Set aside an ungreased 9″x13″ metal pan.
- Stir and combine cake mix, melted butter, peanut butter, and eggs in a large bowl using an electric mixer or a wooden spoon. The batter will be thick. Press this into the pan, reserving 1 1/2 cup of the mixture to crumble on top.
- In a small pot, melt chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and butter. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla.
- Spread chocolate mixture over the cookie crust in the pan, and then crumble the 1 1/2 cups of reserved cake mixture on top evenly.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes. Cool completely before cutting into bars.
- These cookie bars are amazing when eaten warm, but are just as good cooled. Serve with a tall glass of milk, and enjoy. You know you want one!