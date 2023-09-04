Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/4/23

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 5 cups iceberg lettuce shredded
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes sliced
- 2 Mediterranean cucumbers diced
- ½ cup Kalamata olives sliced
- ½ cup feta cheese diced
- ½ small red onion finely sliced
- 1 cup cooked chickpeas drained
- ¼ cup parsley
- ¼ cup lemon vinaigrette
INSTRUCTIONS
- Put all the shredded lettuce in a salad bowl. Lay the rest of the ingredients in separate strips atop the lettuce.
- Drizzle on the lemon vinaigrette and serve.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 4 portions of cod
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic chopped
- 2 tomatoes quartered
- 2 tsp parsley leaves
- salt and pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Drizzle olive oil in a casserole dish. Add the fish, leaving space between each fillet. Sprinkle on the garlic, salt, and pepper and add in the tomato quarters. Bake for 10 – 15 minutes.
- Once the fish is baked and ready to serve, sprinkle on the parsley leaves.
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cans salmon drained
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup red onion finely diced
- 1 stick celery diced
- 1 tbsp fresh dill chopped
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
INSTRUCTIONS
- Put all of your ingredients into a bowl.
- Mix together until everything is evenly coated.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
The Eggplant:
- 2 large eggplants
- 2 eggs
- 1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- salt and pepper
- ¼ cup olive oil
The Toppings:
- 2 cups marinara sauce
- 1 lb. mozzarella sliced into thick slices
- ½ cup Parmesan finely grated
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
- Slice the eggplant into ¼-inch wheels.
- Mix the panko crumbs with the thyme, oregano, salt, and pepper. Whisk the eggs together in a bowl.
- Dip the eggplant wheels one at a time into the egg mixture, then dip the wheels into the panko mixture until well coated.
- Put them into the lined baking tray so that they aren’t touching. Pop into the oven and bake for 10 – 15 minutes or until golden brown and crispy on both sides.
- Pour a layer of the marinara sauce into a large casserole dish. Layer the eggplant then mozzarella slices, and then some Parmesan. Repeat this layering process until all the food is used.
- Bake in the oven for 20 – 25 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 cups self-rising flour
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup strong black coffee
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
chocolate frosting:
- 1/4 cup butter
- 4 tablespoons buttermilk
- 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
- 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar
turtle topping:
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup caramel sauce to drizzle
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a jelly roll pan or line with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine self-rising flour and granulated sugar. Set aside.
- In a saucepan, combine 1 cup butter, 1 cup coffee, and 1/3 cup cocoa. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Pour into the prepared dry ingredients. Using a hand-held mixer, mix on medium speed until wet and dry ingredients are thoroughly combined. Add eggs and the 1/2 cup of buttermilk. Mix on medium speed for another minute or so, until well combined.
- Pour into baking pan, and bake for 25-30 minutes. When cake is done baking, a toothpick or fork inserted into the middle of the cake should come out clean.
- Prepare the frosting. In a medium saucepan, combine 1/4 cup butter, 4 tablespoons buttermilk, and 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly.
- Remove from heat and use a wire whisk to gradually mix in powdered sugar, a 1/2 cup at a time.
- Spread or pour the warm frosting over the cake. While the frosting is still warm, sprinkle with chopped pecans, and chocolate chips. Drizzle with caramel sauce.