Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/4/23

News 6 gets results for your belly.

Tags: News 6 at Nine, Food, Recipe, Getting Results for Dinner
AboutaMom.com (AboutaMom.com)

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Italian Chopped Salad

AboutaMom.com (AboutaMom.com)

INGREDIENTS

  • 5 cups iceberg lettuce shredded
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes sliced
  • 2 Mediterranean cucumbers diced
  • ½ cup Kalamata olives sliced
  • ½ cup feta cheese diced
  • ½ small red onion finely sliced
  • 1 cup cooked chickpeas drained
  • ¼ cup parsley
  • ¼ cup lemon vinaigrette

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Put all the shredded lettuce in a salad bowl. Lay the rest of the ingredients in separate strips atop the lettuce.
  • Drizzle on the lemon vinaigrette and serve.

TUESDAY

Roasted Cod

AboutaMom.com (AboutaMom.com)

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 portions of cod
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic chopped
  • 2 tomatoes quartered
  • 2 tsp parsley leaves
  • salt and pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  2. Drizzle olive oil in a casserole dish. Add the fish, leaving space between each fillet. Sprinkle on the garlic, salt, and pepper and add in the tomato quarters. Bake for 10 – 15 minutes.
  3. Once the fish is baked and ready to serve, sprinkle on the parsley leaves.

WEDNESDAY

Canned Salmon Salad

AboutaMom.com (AboutaMom.com)

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cans salmon drained
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tsp Dijon mustard
  • ¼ cup red onion finely diced
  • 1 stick celery diced
  • 1 tbsp fresh dill chopped
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Put all of your ingredients into a bowl.
  • Mix together until everything is evenly coated.

THURSDAY

Eggplant Parmesan

AboutaMom.com (AboutaMom.com)

INGREDIENTS

The Eggplant:

  • 2 large eggplants
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 tbsp fresh thyme
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • salt and pepper
  • ¼ cup olive oil

The Toppings:

  • 2 cups marinara sauce
  • 1 lb. mozzarella sliced into thick slices
  • ½ cup Parmesan finely grated

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
  2. Slice the eggplant into ¼-inch wheels.
  3. Mix the panko crumbs with the thyme, oregano, salt, and pepper. Whisk the eggs together in a bowl.
  4. Dip the eggplant wheels one at a time into the egg mixture, then dip the wheels into the panko mixture until well coated.
  5. Put them into the lined baking tray so that they aren’t touching. Pop into the oven and bake for 10 – 15 minutes or until golden brown and crispy on both sides.
  6. Pour a layer of the marinara sauce into a large casserole dish. Layer the eggplant then mozzarella slices, and then some Parmesan. Repeat this layering process until all the food is used.
  7. Bake in the oven for 20 – 25 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

FRIDAY

Turtle Texas Sheet Cake

AboutaMom.com (AboutaMom.com)

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 cups self-rising flour
  • 1 cup butter
  • 1 cup strong black coffee
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk

chocolate frosting:

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 4 tablespoons buttermilk
  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
  • 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

turtle topping:

  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup caramel sauce to drizzle

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a jelly roll pan or line with parchment paper.  In a large bowl, combine self-rising flour and granulated sugar. Set aside.
  2. In a saucepan, combine 1 cup butter, 1 cup coffee, and 1/3 cup cocoa. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Pour into the prepared dry ingredients. Using a hand-held mixer, mix on medium speed until wet and dry ingredients are thoroughly combined. Add eggs and the 1/2 cup of buttermilk. Mix on medium speed for another minute or so, until well combined.
  3. Pour into baking pan, and bake for 25-30 minutes. When cake is done baking, a toothpick or fork inserted into the middle of the cake should come out clean.
  4. Prepare the frosting. In a medium saucepan, combine 1/4 cup butter, 4 tablespoons buttermilk, and 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly.
  5. Remove from heat and use a wire whisk to gradually mix in powdered sugar, a 1/2 cup at a time.
  6. Spread or pour the warm frosting over the cake. While the frosting is still warm, sprinkle with chopped pecans, and chocolate chips. Drizzle with caramel sauce.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.