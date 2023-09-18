Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/18/23

This week’s recipes from AboutAMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 pounds mixed Squash sliced into thin rounds
- 1 small onion finely diced
- 2 cups cheddar cheese grated and divided
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup sour cream
- ½ cup Mayonnaise
- 6 Tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 Sleeves Ritz crackers
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease a casserole dish with spray and cook and set it aside.
- In a large pan melt half the butter and fry the onion and the squash with the thyme and a pinch of salt and pepper. Sautee for 2-3 minutes stirring. Take it off the heat and allow it to cool.
- Add half the grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, eggs, and a pinch of salt and pepper to a large bowl, and whisk well to combine.
- Mix the cooked zucchini and onion into the sour cream mixture until it is coated all over.
- Pour the whole mixture into the greased casserole dish.
- Crush the crackers until they form a course crumb then mix it with the melted butter and the Parmesan.
- Pop the casserole into the oven and bake for 20 – 25 minutes until set and golden brown.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 lime juiced 3 tbsp
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp ground coriander
- 2 cups green cabbage finely shaven
- 2 cups carrots grated
- 1 bell pepper finely sliced
- ½ cup fresh cilantro leaves
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a bowl mix the honey, olive oil, lime juice, salt, pepper, cumin, and coriander together. Then stir in half of the fresh cilantro.
- Pour the cabbage, carrots, sliced bell pepper, and cilantro into a serving bowl and toss with the dressing.
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups butter lettuce
- 1 cucumber cut lengthwise, deseeded, and sliced into half wheels
- 1 green pepper deseeded and chopped into 1-inch pieces
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes halved
- 5 oz. feta cheese cut into cubes
- ⅓ cup red onion thinly sliced
- ⅓ cup Kalamata olives pitted
- ¼ cup Greek salad dressing
INSTRUCTIONS
- Toss the lettuce, cucumber, green pepper and tomatoes into a serving bowl.
- Top with the olives, feta and red onion.
- Pour on the Greek salad dressing and serve.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb chicken breast cut into strips
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 1 yellow pepper diced
- 1 cup carrots peeled and cut into wheels
- 2 cloves garlic crushed
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- ¼ cup + 2 tsp cornstarch
- ½ cup chicken stock
- 1 tsp honey
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- ½ cup chicken stock
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar
INSTRUCTIONS
- Toss the chicken in ¼ cup corn starch, making sure it is coated all over.
- In a non-stick pan over medium to high heat, pour in half the vegetable oil and fry the chicken for 2 minutes on each side. Toss with a pinch of salt and take out and set aside.
- Drizzle the rest of the oil into the pan and then add all the vegetables and garlic and fry for 5-6 minutes, until cooked but still crunchy.
- Add the chicken back in and toss.
- In a small bowl, mix together the chicken stock, cornstarch, honey, soy sauce, and rice vinegar together until smooth.
- Pour the soy sauce mixture into the pan and toss over medium heat until the sauce becomes thick and sticky.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup Bisquick
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup butter cut into small pieces
- 1/2 cup finely chopped almonds
- 1 cup chilled whipping cream
- 6 ounce plain yogurt
- 1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring
- 3 oz cherry flavored gelatin
- 3 tablespoons miniature chocolate chips
- 12 maraschino cherries
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine Bisquick, brown sugar, butter and almonds until crumbly, using a fork or pastry cutter. Spread in 13x9x2″ pan. Bake about 15 minutes or until lightly brown, stirring once. Break mixture apart with a fork to form coarse crumbs. Set aside to cool, reserving 1/4 cup crumbs.
- Whip cream until stiff, blend in yogurt and almond flavoring. Blend in gelatin until well mixed. Fold in remaining crumbs and chocolate chips. Spoon into 12 paper lined muffin cups. Sprinkle with reserved crumbs. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour.
- Top with sweetened chipped cream, if desired, and cherry.