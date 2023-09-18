77º
Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/18/23

News 6 gets results for your belly.

This week’s recipes from AboutAMom.com.

MONDAY

Squash Casserole

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease a casserole dish with spray and cook and set it aside.
  2. In a large pan melt half the butter and fry the onion and the squash with the thyme and a pinch of salt and pepper. Sautee for 2-3 minutes stirring. Take it off the heat and allow it to cool.
  3. Add half the grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, eggs, and a pinch of salt and pepper to a large bowl, and whisk well to combine.
  4. Mix the cooked zucchini and onion into the sour cream mixture until it is coated all over.
  5. Pour the whole mixture into the greased casserole dish.
  6. Crush the crackers until they form a course crumb then mix it with the melted butter and the Parmesan.
  7. Pop the casserole into the oven and bake for 20 – 25 minutes until set and golden brown.

TUESDAY

Mexican Coleslaw

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a bowl mix the honey, olive oil, lime juice, salt, pepper, cumin, and coriander together. Then stir in half of the fresh cilantro.
  2. Pour the cabbage, carrots, sliced bell pepper, and cilantro into a serving bowl and toss with the dressing.

WEDNESDAY

Greek Salad

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Toss the lettuce, cucumber, green pepper and tomatoes into a serving bowl.
  2. Top with the olives, feta and red onion.
  3. Pour on the Greek salad dressing and serve.

THURSDAY

Hunan Chicken

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Toss the chicken in ¼ cup corn starch, making sure it is coated all over.
  2. In a non-stick pan over medium to high heat, pour in half the vegetable oil and fry the chicken for 2 minutes on each side. Toss with a pinch of salt and take out and set aside.
  3. Drizzle the rest of the oil into the pan and then add all the vegetables and garlic and fry for 5-6 minutes, until cooked but still crunchy.
  4. Add the chicken back in and toss.
  5. In a small bowl, mix together the chicken stock, cornstarch, honey, soy sauce, and rice vinegar together until smooth.
  6. Pour the soy sauce mixture into the pan and toss over medium heat until the sauce becomes thick and sticky.

FRIDAY

Cherry Tortoni

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup Bisquick
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup butter cut into small pieces
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped almonds
  • 1 cup chilled whipping cream
  • 6 ounce plain yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring
  • 3 oz cherry flavored gelatin
  • 3 tablespoons miniature chocolate chips
  • 12 maraschino cherries

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine Bisquick, brown sugar, butter and almonds until crumbly, using a fork or pastry cutter. Spread in 13x9x2″ pan. Bake about 15 minutes or until lightly brown, stirring once. Break mixture apart with a fork to form coarse crumbs. Set aside to cool, reserving 1/4 cup crumbs.
  2. Whip cream until stiff, blend in yogurt and almond flavoring. Blend in gelatin until well mixed. Fold in remaining crumbs and chocolate chips. Spoon into 12 paper lined muffin cups. Sprinkle with reserved crumbs. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour.
  3. Top with sweetened chipped cream, if desired, and cherry.

