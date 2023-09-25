Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/25/23

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Tangy Beef & Noodle Casserole

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

To assemble, place half of the noodles into a baking dish. Top with half the meat mixture then sprinkle on half of the grated cheese. Repeat. Bake for 20 minutes, or until all cheese is melted. Dig in!

In a medium bowl, combine the sour cream and cottage cheese. Add 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper. Combine with the noodles and stir. Stir in chopped chives.

Cook egg noodles until al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

Brown ground chuck in a large skillet. Drain off the fat. Add tomato sauce to the ground beef. Stir in salt and 1/4 tsp. ground pepper. Simmer while you prepare the other ingredients.

TUESDAY

Sheet-Pan Nachos

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Take out the oven and top with corn, diced tomato, red onion, sour cream, and cilantro. Serve with lime.

Arrange the chips on a sheet pan and cover them with ground beef and cheese. Place in the oven to bake for 5 – 8 minutes or until the cheese has melted.

Add the taco seasoning, beans, a pinch of salt, and pepper, and cook until the excess liquid has cooked off, about 10 minutes.

In a pan over MEDIUM heat, saute half the onion and garlic with the ground beef until browned, about 3-5 minutes.

WEDNESDAY

Oven-Baked Asparagus

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 2 to 4 minutes.

Drizzle olive oil over asparagus. Toss to coat the asparagus with oil. Then, sprinkle with salt, pepper, and garlic.

Place the asparagus on the prepared baking sheet.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Prepare a large baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

THURSDAY

Beet Salad

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Drizzle the salad dressing over the lettuce and toss to coat.

FRIDAY

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Prepare a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar and flour. Cut in the butter with a pastry blender until the mixture resembles sand.

Press the flour mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until the edges are browned. Allow to cool on a wire rack until cool enough to touch.

With a mixer, beat together the cream cheese and sugar until well blended. Add the egg and vanilla and continue beating until completely incorporated.

Spread the cream cheese layer over the crust.

Wipe out the bowl or use a new mixing bowl to beat together the ingredients for the pumpkin layer. Pour evenly over the cream cheese layer and spread to smooth.

Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until the middle is set.