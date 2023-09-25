Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/25/23

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 pound ground chuck
- 1 15 ounce can tomato sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper more or less
- 8 ounces egg noodles
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 1/4 cup small curd cottage cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped chives
- 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese grated (Please grate your own cheese. It makes a difference.)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Brown ground chuck in a large skillet. Drain off the fat. Add tomato sauce to the ground beef. Stir in salt and 1/4 tsp. ground pepper. Simmer while you prepare the other ingredients.
- Cook egg noodles until al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, combine the sour cream and cottage cheese. Add 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper. Combine with the noodles and stir. Stir in chopped chives.
- To assemble, place half of the noodles into a baking dish. Top with half the meat mixture then sprinkle on half of the grated cheese. Repeat. Bake for 20 minutes, or until all cheese is melted. Dig in!
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 bag tortilla chips 12 ounces
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 lb ground beef
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 can diced tomatoes
- 1 can kidney beans or black beans
- 1 cup corn kernels cooked
- 2 cups cheddar cheese shredded
- 1 tomato diced
- 1 small red onion diced
- 3 tbsp sour cream
- 2 tbsp fresh cilantro leaves
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat the oven to 400°F
- In a pan over MEDIUM heat, saute half the onion and garlic with the ground beef until browned, about 3-5 minutes.
- Add the taco seasoning, beans, a pinch of salt, and pepper, and cook until the excess liquid has cooked off, about 10 minutes.
- Arrange the chips on a sheet pan and cover them with ground beef and cheese. Place in the oven to bake for 5 – 8 minutes or until the cheese has melted.
- Take out the oven and top with corn, diced tomato, red onion, sour cream, and cilantro. Serve with lime.
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 bundles fresh asparagus, trimmed
- 2 tsp olive oil
- ½ to 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Prepare a large baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper.
- Place the asparagus on the prepared baking sheet.
- Drizzle olive oil over asparagus. Toss to coat the asparagus with oil. Then, sprinkle with salt, pepper, and garlic.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 2 to 4 minutes.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 3 whole beetroot cooked, peeled, and sliced
- 2 cups lettuce
- 4 oz. feta cheese
- 2 tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds
- ½ small red onion finely sliced
- 2 oz. balsamic vinaigrette
- 2 tbsp olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Drizzle the salad dressing over the lettuce and toss to coat.
- Add the beetroot, feta cheese, and red onions.
- Sprinkle the pumpkin seeds over top.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
Crust Layer:
- 1½ cups all purpose flour
- ¼ cup sugar
- ½ cup 1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature
Cheesecake Layer:
- 1 8 ounce package cream cheese, room temperature
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 egg room temperature
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Pumpkin Layer:
- 1 15 ounce can pumpkin puree
- 1 12 ounce can evaporated milk
- ¾ cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- ¾ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Prepare a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar and flour. Cut in the butter with a pastry blender until the mixture resembles sand.
- Press the flour mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until the edges are browned. Allow to cool on a wire rack until cool enough to touch.
- With a mixer, beat together the cream cheese and sugar until well blended. Add the egg and vanilla and continue beating until completely incorporated.
- Spread the cream cheese layer over the crust.
- Wipe out the bowl or use a new mixing bowl to beat together the ingredients for the pumpkin layer. Pour evenly over the cream cheese layer and spread to smooth.
- Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until the middle is set.
- Cool to room temperature on a wire rack and then refrigerate for at least two hours prior to slicing and serving.