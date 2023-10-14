Food drive helps hundreds of Orange County families

Hundreds of families showed up at a food giveaway Saturday morning In the Oak Ridge area of Orange County.

This happening as the cost of living is rising and so many families struggling to make ends meet.

Lorraine Gonzales said she was so grateful to pick up fresh meat, fruits and vegetables at the food giveaway near Orlando.

“They are blessing me, they are blessing everybody here. You can see by the cars and everything,” Gonzales said.

The giveaway served more than 700 families.

“I can’t. We can’t live without this,” Gonzales said.

It’s all in partnership with Good Samaritan Outreach, Inc. run by David Torres and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

It’s an ongoing effort and they also help provide meals for the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

“Even with a class of two working, all the bills are so high. Sometimes they don’t have money to buy food. They got to pay rent, (keep a) roof over their heads, so this is making a big difference right now,” Torres said..

Myra Shu-Perez is a single mother of two daughters. She said she’s struggling after recently facing an eviction. She got a food box for her family, but she also makes it her mission to be a volunteer.

“That’s why we keep coming back to help and serve as much as we can, put some good out there and hopefully it’ll come back to us one day,” Shu-Perez said. “We’ve been struggling with homelessness for 16 months now, so it’s very important to us. It’s a huge blessing.”

If you want to learn more about these future giveaways find Good Samaritan Outreach, Inc on Facebook.

