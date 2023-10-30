Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/30/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil or other vegetable oil
- 1 pound chicken (boneless, skinless) cut into bite-size pieces
- salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 1 cup unsalted cashews
- ¼ cup water
- ¼ cup hoisin sauce
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons grated ginger
- 2 cloves garlic minced
Cook ModeToggle to green to prevent your screen from going dark while you cook!
Instructions
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper, then toss to coat with the cornstarch. Set aside.
- Whisk together the water, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil, ginger, and garlic. Set aside.
- Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook, stirring, until fully cooked through, about 7 to 8 minutes.
- Stir in the cashews and the sauce, bring to a boil and cook until the sauce has thickened, about 2 to 3 minutes.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup oil
- 2 cups rice
- 4 cups water
- 2 tablespoons tomato bouillon
- 1 cube chicken bouillon
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- fresh parsley for topping optional
Instructions
- In a large skillet with a lid combine the oil and rice. Cook the rice and oil together over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the rice is golden brown.
- Once the rice is golden add the water, tomato bouillon, chicken bouillon, garlic powder and onion powder. Turn the heat up to medium-high and bring to a boil.
- Place a lid on the pan and reduce heat to low for 15-17 minutes until rice is cooked through and fluffy.
- Fluff rice with a fork, garnish with chopped parsley if desired and serve!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound pasta pictured is cellentani but any shape will work
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 6 ounces baby spinach
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 8 ounces cream cheese cubed
- 1 cup milk
- ¾ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 jar or can artichoke hearts 12 - 15 ounces, drained and chopped
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions, drain.
- Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the spinach (in batches if you need to) and cook until it has wilted. Remove from skillet and allow to drain.
- In the same skillet, melt the butter, then add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the cream cheese, milk, and parmesan cheese and cook, stirring, until all the cheese has melted and the mixture is smooth and slightly bubbly.
- Stir in the pasta, drained spinach and chopped artichoke hearts. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 to 3 pounds chuck roast cut into bite-sized pieces (or stew meat)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 medium yellow onion roughly diced
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 bottle Guinness beer 11.2 ounces
- 3 carrots roughly chopped
- 3 celery stalks roughly chopped
- 1 pound baby potatoes halved or cubed
- 4 cups beef broth or stock
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- optional cornstarch slurry (2 tablespoons each: cornstarch + water)
Instructions
- Season the beef with salt and pepper. In a large pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the beef in batches, browning on all sides, remove and set aside.
- Add the onion to the pot and cook until tender, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Sprinkle in the flour and continue cooking (stirring constantly) about 1 minute.
- Pour in the Guinness in to deglaze the pot, making sure to scrape up all the bits stuck on the bottom.
- Add to the pot the carrots, celery, potatoes, beef broth, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and the browned stew meat, including all of the accumulated juices. Add the sprigs of thyme and the bay leaves.
- Bring the stew to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 1.5 to 2 hours until the beef is tender. Remove the thyme stems and the bay leaves, and adjust seasoning to taste.
- If desired, make a cornstarch slurry and add to the stew to thicken it a little bit more.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 12 ounces butterscotch chips
- 1 can buttercream frosting
Instructions
- Melt butterscotch chips in your microwave or on the stove top.
- Mix in frosting and pour into a parchment lined loaf pan. Chill in the refrigerator for 6o minutes to set.
- Enjoy!