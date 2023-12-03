‘Black Men Sundays’ gives thanks after over 230 turkeys donated for families in need

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 photographer and “Black Men Sundays” host Corie Murray partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida to get results for dozens of families in need of a turkey this holiday season.

He accepted donations online for the “Black Men Sundays” turkey drive. The funds went toward providing food to at least 50 families at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida.

While the goal was initially to get 50 turkeys, donations eventually reached 232 turkeys — 60 of which came from the nonprofit Light Orlando.

“I just want to thank everybody for that. That was our first initiative,” Murray said. “As I said with Black Men Sundays, we’re giving you the financial tips. We’re giving you the generational wealth. We’re bringing the guest speakers to you. But on the flip side, we’re also in the community doing initiatives, so our turkey drive was a major success.”

Thanks to the large intake of turkey donations, the drive ended up doing three community centers instead of just one as originally planned. The two additional centers were Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida.

“It takes a village and Corie is now part of that village and we are so happy to have him and be able to provide these turkeys to our families,” said Nicco Palmero, service director at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida.

For more information on the turkey drive, email corie@blackmensundays.com.

