Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 10/14/19

MONDAY

Paprika chicken with sour cream gravy

CookingBride.com

Ingredients

1/ 2 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon each salt ground pepper, garlic powder

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves

1/ 4 cup unsalted butter

1 ( 10.5 oz .) can oz. cream of chicken soup

1/ 4 cup sliced green onions

1 ( 8 oz . ) carton sour cream

Instructions

Combine flour and seasonings in a large resealable plastic bag. Add chicken and toss to coat evenly. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken and cook until browned. Flip and brown the other side. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside. Add soup and green onions to the pan. Stir in sour cream. Return the chicken to the pan. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 10 minutes until chicken juices run clear.

TUESDAY

Pesto rice-stuffed pork loin chops

CookingBride.com

Ingredients

Pesto rice stuffing:

1/ 2 cup fresh basil leaves

1/ 2 cup fresh parsley leaves

1/ 4 cup fresh sage leaves

1/ 2 cup pecans

pecans 3 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons cream cheese softened

2 cups cooked long grain and wild rice

Pork loin chops:

6 pork loin chops cut about 2 inches thick

3 tablespoons barbeque spice rub

Instructions

Combine first six ingredients in a blender or food processor. With the machine running, add the olive oil in a slow steady stream. Process until all ingredients are thoroughly blended. Add pesto and cream cheese to the cooked rice. Mix until cream cheese and pesto are evenly incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Meanwhile, preheat a charcoal or gas grill. Cut a pocket in the center of each chop, making sure not to cut all the way through. Stuff each pocket with the pesto-rice mixture. Secure the open end with a toothpick. Season outside of each chop with barbeque rub. Grill the chops for about 20 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the juices run clear and the rice stuffing is heated through. Let the chops rest for ten minutes before serving.

WEDNESDAY

Chicken meatballs with apricot bourbon sauce

CookingBride.com

Ingredients

For the apricot bourbon sauce:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ medium yellow onion about ½ cup, diced

2 medium cloves of garlic about 2 teaspoons, minced

1 cup apricot preserves

1 cup chili sauce

½ cup bourbon

⅓ cup cider vinegar

¼ cup packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard

For the meatballs:

1 pound ground chicken sausage casings removed

2 large eggs slightly beaten

2 cups all-purpose flour

Salt and pepper to taste

Oil for frying

Instructions

Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until onion is tender and translucent, about five minutes. Add garlic and sauté for an additional 30 seconds. Combine the remaining sauce ingredients. Add to the pan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside. Sauce with thicken as it cools. Form chicken sausage into 2-inch meatballs. Roll meatballs in eggs. Then coat with flour. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Working in batches if needed, add meatballs to hot oil and fry until outside is golden brown and meatballs are cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Drain meatballs on paper towels. Serve meatballs alongside Apricot Bourbon Sauce for dipping

THURSDAY

Pimento cheese and fried green tomato sandwich

CookingBride.com

Ingredients

Four slices sourdough bread

Butter

8 fried green tomatoes

½ - ¾ cup pimento cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Prepare a skillet with cooking spray (cast iron works best). Heat skillet over medium heat. Butter one side of each slice of bread. Flip the bread over and spread the pimento cheese on the other side. Place two layers on fried green tomatoes on two slices of bread. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. For added cheesiness, spread additional pimento cheese between the tomato layers. Top with remaining slices of bread. Carefully place sandwiches in the hot skillet. Grill until bread is brown and toasted. Carefully flip and toast the other side until bread is brown and the cheese is gooey. Remove sandwich from skillet. Cut in half.

FRIDAY

Cheddar biscuit and ham sliders

CookingBride.com

Ingredients

1 package 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup spicy brown mustard

1 ½ pounds deli sliced smoked ham

Double batch cheddar bacon muffins see note

Spicy jalapeno cranberry chutney see note

Instructions

In a medium mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, mayonnaise, and spicy brown mustard until smooth. Set aside. Carefully slice each of the cheddar bacon muffins in half. Spread about one tablespoon of the mustard cream cheese spread across each muffin bottom. Layer one slice of ham over top. Spread one tablespoon of the spicy jalapeno cranberry chutney over the ham. Replace the muffin tops on the sandwich. Secure with a toothpick.

