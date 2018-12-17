Nonprofit spreads holiday cheer by replacing hospital gowns with hero capes

ORLANDO, Fla. - Families across the world will gather next week to open presents, decorate gingerbread houses and pose for family photos.

It's easy to take holiday traditions for granted, but thousands of kids spend Christmas Eve hoping Santa will still visit them in the hospital.

A photographer from Portland, Oregon, traveled across the country to spread some magic, along with her team of "Capes and Crowns" nonprofit volunteers.

"We take the pictures in hospitals, hotel ballrooms, and create these images out of nothing," Kylie Cole said.

The edited images use Photoshop to showcase the kids dressed up as superheroes, pirates, princesses and warriors into a world beyond the hospital. The nonprofit provides poster-size prints for the families at no cost.

"He loves pirates; he wants to be a pirate when he grows up," Niki Eggert said as she watched her 8-year-old son, Lukas, select a costume.

Eggert said the family has been traveling to multiple states for her son's treatment.

"It was great that his sister could be involved, too, so that they could be in the picture together," Eggert said.

Cole said the "Inspire Session" is offered to children with cancer, cerebral palsy and other serious medical c​onditions. They also include kids who have suffered extreme abuse.

Parents and siblings are encouraged to get involved. Adult costumes are provided.

"For their families to be able to cherish that and have that for years and years to look back on," Cole said. "We want to be able to give them this piece of joy and happiness and just a day for them to just be a kid."

To find out more about the next opportunity to meet with the team, visit their website.

