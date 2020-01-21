Report: CDC expected to announce case of coronavirus in US

The coronavirus that was first reported in China and has so far killed six people is believed to have made its way to the United States, according to CNN.

The TV network reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce Tuesday that a patient in Washington state has been diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus.

Since the virus was identified in Wuhan, China last month, more than 600 people across five countries have been infected and six people have died.

According to the Associated Press, coronavirus symptoms include runny nose, headache, cough and fever and in more extreme cases, shortness of breath, chills and body aches.