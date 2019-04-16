Which states allow medical marijuana treatment for autism?

Colorado has become the latest state to add autism spectrum disorders to the list of disabling medical conditions eligible for medical marijuana treatment.

The bipartisan bill was signed earlier this month by Gov. Jared Polis.

Colorado is now the ninth state to include autism as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana, joining Delaware, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Utah, according to an article on mammausa.org.

Puerto Rico also includes autism as a qualifying condition.

While they haven’t officially declared autism as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana, other states are considered “autism friendly” and allow for doctor discretion in prescribing medical marijuana, according to the article.

Those states are California, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and Massachusetts.

Washington, D.C. also allows for doctor discretion in prescribing medical marijuana for autism.

