Celebrate Moon Landing by tying up your sneakers, taking part in a virtual race

pexels.com

The world is about to celebrate the 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon after traveling 238,900 miles, and what better way to celebrate than to run?

Before you start thinking we’re crazy, no one expects you to run 238,900 miles, but with all participants, it might be possible.

The Virtual Running Club has set up just the race to celebrate the anniversary -- just one of many ways we're sure the event will be recognized.

Here’s the thing about the Virtual Running Club: you can do it with others, virtually, and on your own time.

The club has set up the race date for July 20 — the true anniversary of the moon landing — but the website specifically says “You can run, walk or hike this race and do it wherever you want!!”

Options for the race include a 5k, 10k, half marathon and marathon, so pick whichever suits your running endurance.

Registration is quick, easy and absolutely free, if that’s the registration option you choose. There are, however, other options that will cost you, but it does include some cool swag.

The Virtual Running Club donates a portion of each registration to the National Park Foundation.

If you decide to participate in the event, be sure to snap some selfies and use #RaceVRC and #MoonLandingRace.

Good luck and happy running!

