Pesky salt marsh mosquitoes invade Volusia; here's how to fight back

DeLAND, Fla. - Constant rains this summer in Central Florida have created an ideal habitat for mosquitoes, which are especially bad in Volusia County.

County officials said this week that coastal residents are dealing with an influx of pesky salt marsh mosquitoes. The affected areas include Oak Hill, Edgewater and New Smyrna Beach.

"Volusia County Mosquito Control is responding as quickly as possible by air and ground to resolve the situation," officials said in a news release. "Staff is out in full force treating larval production sites in the marsh by helicopter and boat. Trucks are spraying after sunset to treat adult populations."

“Our team continues to treat the standing water on the ground during the day and adult mosquitoes at night,” said Sue Bartlett, director of Volusia County Mosquito Control. “You can help by doing your part to protect yourself and your family.”

Bartlett offered these suggestions:

Use an EPA-approved insect repellent

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Cover windows and doors with screens

For more suggestions, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Don’t forget to check your yard for containers, including pots, buckets, tires, toys, pools and pet dishes, that may be holding small amounts of water," officials said. "Pockets of standing water are prime habitat for those pesky and sometimes disease-carrying mosquitoes.

More information can also found at volusia.org/mosquito, where residents can also submit requests for service and view scheduled areas for treatment.

Residents of incorporated Deltona, DeBary, DeLand, Orange City, Lake Helen and Pierson should call their respective city to submit a request.

