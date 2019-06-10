Volusia County offers no-cost immunizations for students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Health Department is offering no-cost immunizations throughout the summer for students entering kindergarten through grade 12.

The 2019-2020 school year starts Aug. 12 in Volusia County.

Before a child may enroll in Volusia County schools, parents and guardians must provide proof of immunizations for a child entering kindergarten or seventh grade, according to the health department. New students enrolling in Volusia County must also be current on immunizations.

Health officials said appointments are not required for immunizations. Parents are encouraged, however, to get their child’s immunizations early to avoid longer lines later in the summer.

Immunizations are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at three Health Department locations:

Daytona Beach, 1845 Holsonback Drive

New Smyrna Beach: 717 W. Canal St.

Orange City: 775 Harley Strickland Blvd.

Parents are encouraged to bring shot records with them when requesting immunizations.

For more information, visit volusiahealth.com/shots or call 386-274-0509 and select option 1.



