Boy, 12, Accidentally Sets Lawn on Fire Christmas Morning With Gifted Magnifying Glass

A nice Christmas gift turned into a fire hazard.

Nissa-Lynn Parson found her front lawn ablaze on Christmas Day after her son, 12-year-old Cayden, came running into their Texas home to tell her the the magnifying glass he had asked for had set the grass on fire.

“We thought it was for reading, but instead he tried to see if he could light a fire with it!” Parson wrote on Facebook. “We discovered that he and his two brothers went out on the driveway and burned a couple holes in some paper.”

“Everything was under control until the boys came running into the house telling us that a corner of the lawn was on fire and the Christmas lights were melting!” The mom continued.

Parson said that as the entire front lawn was turning black, she and her husband, Justin, rushed to turn on the sprinklers and get buckets of water.

“What a sight to see - a bunch of people running around crazy trying to put a front lawn fire out while wearing matching Christmas jammies!” The mom wrote.

The family was able to put the fire out without calling authorities. The mom called the whole thing an “accident,” but she offered other parents a word of advice: "Never buy a magnifying glass for your son!"

