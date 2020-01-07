Was This Man Beamed Up Into Space?

Strange video from a home security system shows a man appearing to beam right up into space. Is the curious footage real?

Inside Edition tracked down the man in the tape. His name is Larry Lewis and he lives in Houston. One night he walked out his front door and down onto the sidewalk. With was seems like a flash of light, he vanishes. When Larry watched the footage for himself, he could only laugh.

"I saw myself walking and then I saw myself disappear," he said, chuckling. "I made sure I got home for dinner."

When asked where he went, Lewis joked, "I can't talk about that right now."

However, the homeowner chalks up the strange situation to a simple technical glitch. Mystery solved.

RELATED STORIES

How You Can Help the Victims of Australia's Fires

Does Your Cat Need to Shed Some Pounds? Here's How to Help It Lose Weight

Awkwafina Makes History at Golden Globes