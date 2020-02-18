Wendy Williams Slammed Over 'Come on Down' Quip Made About Death of Celeb Sex Therapist Amie Harwick

Talk show host Wendy Williams is being criticized for appearing to make insensitive remarks about the death of Drew Carey's ex-fiancee and Hollywood sex therapist Dr. Amie Harwick.



"She was killed. Not by Drew," Williams said on her show. She then yelled the "Price is Right" catchphrase, "Come on down!" as she turned her head to the side and shifted her eyes down, appearing to imitate watching someone fall.



Harwick was found by police early Saturday on the ground beneath a third-story balcony with injuries consistent with a fall, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested and charged with her murder.



Some viewers took their outrage over Williams' comment to social media.



"I KNOW #WendyWilliams did NOT just make a 'come on down' joke about Drew Carey's ex-fiancee getting killed by being thrown of a third floor balcony!!!!" wrote one user.



Another poster wrote, "I don’t get why there are so many sick people in the world who want to make jokes about someone’s death."



The latest blunder comes just a week after Williams was called out over a comment she made about gay men.



"And stop wearing our skirts and our heels," Williams said. "Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves? Looky here now, gay men, you'll never be the women that we are."



She quickly made a tearful apology.



"I apologize. I did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community."



Last month, Williams also came under fire for mocking Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix's cleft lip. After outcry on social media, including from Cher, she apologized.



