Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

Broadway star Nick Cordero has had his right leg amputated due to complications from COVID-19. Cordero, 41, has been hospitalized since March and eventually tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Doctors then put him in a medically-induced coma. Blood thinning medicine given to Cordero to help clotting in one of his legs was causing internal bleeding and doctors had to amputate it over the weekend, according to Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots.

"I just heard from the doctor, he's doing good," Kloots said on Instagram. "For Nick, he is doing the best he possibly can, which is a huge hallelujah.”

Initially, the family wasn’t sure if Cordero had the coronavirus because he had only been experiencing extreme fatigue, but one day he fainted, and that’s when they knew something more might be wrong. He was put in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and placed on a ventilator.

He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia before being diagnosed with COVID-19. Kloots, a fitness trainer, said neither she nor their 10-month-old son Elvis have been able to visit Cordero, but they have kept in touch with him through FaceTime calls set up by nurses.

"I'm trying to understand everything from afar," Kloots said. "It's awkward when you're sitting and waiting and you don't know what's going on and you can't be there and everything is happening so fast."

The couple, who performed an epic dance at their wedding in 2017, had recently moved from New York to Hollywood, where Cordero starred in “Rock of Ages” Hollywood.

Friends recently started a GoFundMe for the family to help cover medical bills and help make their home in Hollywood wheelchair-accessible. The fundraiser has already garnered more than $350,000.

“Right now this is a time when people don’t even have their jobs and you’re donating $10, $20. That is blowing me away,” Kloots said. “It's going to really help us. There’s medical bills and you know we are going to get Nick the best rehab we possibly can now for his leg.”

RELATED STORIES

9-Year-Old Girl With Leukemia Gets Wish to Star on Broadway

Teens Take Their Cancelled Musical Performances Online for Broadway Star

From Understudy to Leading Lady to Quarantine: A Teen Broadway Star's Journey As Coronavirus Shutters Show