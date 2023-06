FILE - "Verynile" initiative worker carries compressed plastic bottles which were collected by volunteers and fishermen from the Nile to build a Plastic Pyramid ahead of World Cleanup Day in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 The pyramid aiming to raise awareness on plastic pollution in the Nile. Negotiators from around the world gather at UNESCO in Paris on Monday, May 29, 2023, for a second round of talks aiming toward a global treaty on fighting plastic pollution in 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil,File)

Pinpointing which jobs are the country’s least popular can tell you something about the direction an economy is going.

That’s because industries that once thrived might have lost ground to technological or other advances and have few job openings. Others with many opportunities for employment might be growing.

Of course, jobs can be unpopular or uncommon for many reasons. On the TV show “Dirty Jobs,” host Mike Rowe is seen farming deer for urine and relocating beavers—clearly, employment that’s not for everyone.

Black Men Sundays talks about building generational wealth. Check out every episode in the media player below:

Other jobs might require years of education or training or be limited to certain geographical areas.

Stacker ranked the 100 least popular jobs in America, based on their total employment and using May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Only detailed job categories were included in the analysis. Every position’s number of total workers in the United States is listed alongside its average annual wage and average hourly wage.

Read on to see if you hold one of the least popular jobs in the country.