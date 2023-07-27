🍻Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Florida

In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer.

While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Florida using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer.

BeerAdvocate #14. Southern Swells Brewing Company - Number of top beers in Florida: 1

- Highest ranked beers in Florida:

--- #95. Karate In The Garage (American IPA) DisobeyArt // Shutterstock #13. Intuition Ale Works - Number of top beers in Florida: 1

- Highest ranked beers in Florida:

--- #86. Underdark (American Imperial Stout) Canva #12. Arkane Aleworks - Number of top beers in Florida: 1

- Highest ranked beers in Florida:

--- #67. Gimme Swelter (Berliner Weisse) George Rudy // Shutterstock #11. Flagler Village Brewing / The Brass Tap - Number of top beers in Florida: 1

- Highest ranked beers in Florida:

--- #51. Maple Madness (American Imperial Stout) BeerAdvocate #10. Hidden Springs Ale Works - Number of top beers in Florida: 3

- Highest ranked beers in Florida:

--- #37. Black Aggie - FlufferNutter - Double Barrel (Russian Imperial Stout)

--- #47. Cat Kong (Sweet / Milk Stout)

--- #91. Darkness In The Light (American Imperial Stout) Flickr #9. 3 Sons Brewing Company - Number of top beers in Florida: 3

- Highest ranked beers in Florida:

--- #17. Lumberjack Morning Break - Bourbon Barrel-Aged (American Imperial Stout)

--- #35. S'Mortal Kombat (American Imperial Stout)

--- #54. Hug Hug Kiss Kiss (American Imperial Stout) BeerAdvocate #8. Aardwolf Brewing Company - Number of top beers in Florida: 4

- Highest ranked beers in Florida:

--- #44. Early Bird Special (American Imperial Stout)

--- #45. El Mariachi - Brandy Barrel-Aged (American Imperial Stout)

--- #55. White Russian (American Imperial Stout) BeerAdvocate #7. Civil Society Brewing - Number of top beers in Florida: 5

- Highest ranked beers in Florida:

--- #39. Pulp (American Pale Wheat Beer)

--- #66. DankStar (American Pale Ale)

--- #81. $eeing Green (Imperial IPA) BeerAdvocate #6. Calusa Brewing - Number of top beers in Florida: 5

- Highest ranked beers in Florida:

--- #36. Citronious (New England IPA)

--- #48. Zero-Zero (Imperial IPA)

--- #60. Zote (New England IPA) BeerAdvocate #5. Funky Buddha Brewery - Number of top beers in Florida: 10

- Highest ranked beers in Florida:

--- #4. Morning Wood (Imperial Porter)

--- #9. Last Buffalo In The Park (Imperial Porter)

--- #10. Wide Awake It's Morning (Imperial Porter) BeerAdvocate #4. Cigar City Brewing - Number of top beers in Florida: 11

- Highest ranked beers in Florida:

--- #6. Hunahpu's Imperial Stout (American Imperial Stout)

--- #14. Hunahpu's Imperial Stout - Bourbon Barrel-Aged (American Imperial Stout)

--- #21. Caffè Americano (American Imperial Stout) BeerAdvocate #3. J. Wakefield Brewing - Number of top beers in Florida: 12

- Highest ranked beers in Florida:

--- #2. It Was All A Dream (American Imperial Stout)

--- #7. I Let My Tape Rock (American Imperial Stout)

--- #8. Miami Madness (Fruited Kettle Sour) BeerAdvocate #2. Cycle Brewing - Number of top beers in Florida: 17

- Highest ranked beers in Florida:

--- #3. Rare Scooop (American Imperial Stout)

--- #16. DBR (American Imperial Stout)

--- #23. Rare DOS (American Imperial Stout) BeerAdvocate #1. Angry Chair Brewing - Number of top beers in Florida: 26

- Highest ranked beers in Florida:

--- #1. Barrel Aged Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout (American Imperial Stout)

--- #5. The Adjunct Trail - Bourbon Barrel-Aged (American Imperial Stout)

--- #12. Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout (American Imperial Stout)

