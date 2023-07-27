🍻Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Florida

In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.
The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer.
While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.
Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Florida using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer.
Continue reading to find out which Florida breweries have the tastiest offerings.
BeerAdvocate
#14. Southern Swells Brewing Company
- Number of top beers in Florida: 1
- Highest ranked beers in Florida:
--- #95. Karate In The Garage (American IPA)
DisobeyArt // Shutterstock
#13. Intuition Ale Works
- Number of top beers in Florida: 1
- Highest ranked beers in Florida:
--- #86. Underdark (American Imperial Stout)
Canva
#12. Arkane Aleworks
- Number of top beers in Florida: 1
- Highest ranked beers in Florida:
--- #67. Gimme Swelter (Berliner Weisse)
George Rudy // Shutterstock
#11. Flagler Village Brewing / The Brass Tap
- Number of top beers in Florida: 1
- Highest ranked beers in Florida:
--- #51. Maple Madness (American Imperial Stout)
BeerAdvocate
#10. Hidden Springs Ale Works
- Number of top beers in Florida: 3
- Highest ranked beers in Florida:
--- #37. Black Aggie - FlufferNutter - Double Barrel (Russian Imperial Stout)
--- #47. Cat Kong (Sweet / Milk Stout)
--- #91. Darkness In The Light (American Imperial Stout)
Flickr
#9. 3 Sons Brewing Company
- Number of top beers in Florida: 3
- Highest ranked beers in Florida:
--- #17. Lumberjack Morning Break - Bourbon Barrel-Aged (American Imperial Stout)
--- #35. S'Mortal Kombat (American Imperial Stout)
--- #54. Hug Hug Kiss Kiss (American Imperial Stout)
BeerAdvocate
#8. Aardwolf Brewing Company
- Number of top beers in Florida: 4
- Highest ranked beers in Florida:
--- #44. Early Bird Special (American Imperial Stout)
--- #45. El Mariachi - Brandy Barrel-Aged (American Imperial Stout)
--- #55. White Russian (American Imperial Stout)
BeerAdvocate
#7. Civil Society Brewing
- Number of top beers in Florida: 5
- Highest ranked beers in Florida:
--- #39. Pulp (American Pale Wheat Beer)
--- #66. DankStar (American Pale Ale)
--- #81. $eeing Green (Imperial IPA)
BeerAdvocate
#6. Calusa Brewing
- Number of top beers in Florida: 5
- Highest ranked beers in Florida:
--- #36. Citronious (New England IPA)
--- #48. Zero-Zero (Imperial IPA)
--- #60. Zote (New England IPA)
BeerAdvocate
#5. Funky Buddha Brewery
- Number of top beers in Florida: 10
- Highest ranked beers in Florida:
--- #4. Morning Wood (Imperial Porter)
--- #9. Last Buffalo In The Park (Imperial Porter)
--- #10. Wide Awake It's Morning (Imperial Porter)
BeerAdvocate
#4. Cigar City Brewing
- Number of top beers in Florida: 11
- Highest ranked beers in Florida:
--- #6. Hunahpu's Imperial Stout (American Imperial Stout)
--- #14. Hunahpu's Imperial Stout - Bourbon Barrel-Aged (American Imperial Stout)
--- #21. Caffè Americano (American Imperial Stout)
BeerAdvocate
#3. J. Wakefield Brewing
- Number of top beers in Florida: 12
- Highest ranked beers in Florida:
--- #2. It Was All A Dream (American Imperial Stout)
--- #7. I Let My Tape Rock (American Imperial Stout)
--- #8. Miami Madness (Fruited Kettle Sour)
BeerAdvocate
#2. Cycle Brewing
- Number of top beers in Florida: 17
- Highest ranked beers in Florida:
--- #3. Rare Scooop (American Imperial Stout)
--- #16. DBR (American Imperial Stout)
--- #23. Rare DOS (American Imperial Stout)
BeerAdvocate
#1. Angry Chair Brewing
- Number of top beers in Florida: 26
- Highest ranked beers in Florida:
--- #1. Barrel Aged Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout (American Imperial Stout)
--- #5. The Adjunct Trail - Bourbon Barrel-Aged (American Imperial Stout)
--- #12. Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout (American Imperial Stout)
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: