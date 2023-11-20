🌦️News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos gives an Insider guide to your weather forecast

Weather forecasting is an essential part of our daily lives. Accurate weather predictions are crucial when deciding what to wear or planning outdoor activities, but how does our team of meteorologists predict the weather?

They use data from various sources like satellites, radar systems and other weather technology. They also monitor variables like temperature, humidity, wind speed, air pressure and cloud cover.

These observations help them understand current weather conditions and identify patterns that may influence the weather.

Our meteorologists also use complex computer programs called weather models to simulate the Earth’s atmosphere. With these models, they can produce forecasts for different variables. Meteorologists analyze the model outputs and consider various weather systems to make predictions.

After thorough analysis, meteorologists create weather forecasts for specific locations over a given time frame, usually ranging from a few hours to several days.

Weather forecasting is a blend of science, technology, and expertise.

Our team relies on large amounts of data, numerical models, and their own knowledge to provide us with the weather forecasts we depend on daily. Although predicting the ever-changing atmosphere remains complex, we can appreciate the dedication and hard work of meteorologists who strive to keep us informed about the weather, allowing us to plan and adapt to our ever-changing environment.