Orlando Foodie Girl dishes on her favorite restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. - When it's time for a night out, lots of people now turn to social media to find a new spot to grab a bite.
Instagram in particular has become the go-to spot for foodies to find new restaurants and share their favorite meals.
That's where this week's Florida Foodie guest has carved her niche.
Jesslyn Hernandez, better known by her handle @orlandofoodiegirl, is an Instagram influencer showcasing the best of the Central Florida foodie scene.
She has more than 19,000 followers from around the world, all waiting to see her next meal.
She told us how she got started down this path and what she looks for in picturesque food.
Here are Orlando Foodie Girl's recommendations for restaurants around Central Florida:
Best Italian:
Buca di Beppo
Mia's Italian Kitchen
Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
Mama Della's Ristorante
Best sushi:
Dragonfly Robata
Shari Sushi Lounge (Latin twist)
MIWA Hibachi & Sushi Express (for take out and to-go hibachi)
Best seafood:
Big Fin Seafood Kitchen (best shrimp and grits)
Hot N Juicy Crawfish
King Cajun Crawfish
Paddlefish Restaurant
Best date:
Mama Della's Ristorante
The Vineyard Wine Bar & Healthy Bistro
Harbor Nights - four times a year at Portofino hotels
The Edison
STK Steakhouse
Paddlefish Restaurant - wine tasting and five-course sampler experience
Kings Dining & Entertainment
Topgolf
Flying Fish
Winter Garden Food Tours
Best girls' night:
The Edison
Cafe Tu Tu Tango
Senor Frogs
Sugar Factory
Winter Garden Food Tours
The Glass Knife
Best Latin:
Numero Uno Restaurant
Pio Pio Restaurant
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
Bulla Gastrobar
Tapa Toro
Best Desserts:
The Greenery Creamery
Maria and Enzos - best canolli
The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen
Sugar Factory
The Donut King
DG Donuts
ActivAte Acai Bowls & Smoothie Café
The Glass Knife
Gideon's Bakehouse
Phenomenom Cookies
Wonderland Cookie Dough
Better Than Sex Desserts
Great ethnic:
Hawkers
Cedar's Restaurant
Domu
Jinya Ramen Bar
Sticky Rice Lao Street Food: Best coconut curry ramen
Best Southern food:
The Metro Diner
Best burgers:
Orlando Meats - No. 1 must try wow
Teak Neighborhood Grill: doughnut burger, waffle burger, novelty burgers
Wahlburgers: Best Impossible burger
Hopdoddy
Best anniversary spot:
Mama Della's Ristorante
The Capital Grille
Fig's Prime
Best steak:
Fleming's Steakhouse
Flying Fish
Shula's Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Saltgrass Steak House
Best Mexican:
El Borrego: No. 1 across the board and insane margaritas
Great food:
Dexter's
Market to Table
Chef's Table at the Edgewater & Tasting Room
Urbain 40
Seasons 52
Earl of Sandwich
Best brunch:
Omelet Bar
@ The Diner
Keke's Breakfast Cafe
Luke's Kitchen and Bar
First Watch
The Coop
Best BBQ:
4 Rivers Smokehouse
Cecil's Texas Style BBQ
Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa
Favorite hole in the wall:
Perrotti's NY Deli
Apple Spice Junction
Best vegan:
Proper & Wild
Dixie Dharma
The Sanctum Cafe
Dandelion Communitea Cafe
Best for family nights
Pirate's Dinner Adventure
Kings Dining & Entertainment
Senor Frogs
Rain Forest Cafe
