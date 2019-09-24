Orlando Foodie Girl dishes on her favorite restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. - When it's time for a night out, lots of people now turn to social media to find a new spot to grab a bite.

Instagram in particular has become the go-to spot for foodies to find new restaurants and share their favorite meals.

That's where this week's Florida Foodie guest has carved her niche.

Jesslyn Hernandez, better known by her handle @orlandofoodiegirl, is an Instagram influencer showcasing the best of the Central Florida foodie scene.

She has more than 19,000 followers from around the world, all waiting to see her next meal.

She told us how she got started down this path and what she looks for in picturesque food.

Here are Orlando Foodie Girl's recommendations for restaurants around Central Florida:

Best Italian:

Buca di Beppo

Mia's Italian Kitchen

Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse

Christini's Ristorante Italiano

Mama Della's Ristorante

Best sushi:

Dragonfly Robata

Shari Sushi Lounge (Latin twist)

MIWA Hibachi & Sushi Express (for take out and to-go hibachi)

Best seafood:

Big Fin Seafood Kitchen (best shrimp and grits)

Hot N Juicy Crawfish

King Cajun Crawfish

Paddlefish Restaurant

Best date:

Mama Della's Ristorante

The Vineyard Wine Bar & Healthy Bistro

Harbor Nights - four times a year at Portofino hotels

The Edison

STK Steakhouse

Paddlefish Restaurant - wine tasting and five-course sampler experience

Kings Dining & Entertainment

Topgolf

Flying Fish

Winter Garden Food Tours

Best girls' night:

The Edison

Cafe Tu Tu Tango

Senor Frogs

Sugar Factory

Winter Garden Food Tours

The Glass Knife

Best Latin:

Numero Uno Restaurant

Pio Pio Restaurant

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

Bulla Gastrobar

Tapa Toro

Best Desserts:

The Greenery Creamery

Maria and Enzos - best canolli

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen

Sugar Factory

The Donut King

DG Donuts

ActivAte Acai Bowls & Smoothie Café

The Glass Knife

Gideon's Bakehouse

Phenomenom Cookies

Wonderland Cookie Dough

Better Than Sex Desserts

Great ethnic:

Hawkers

Cedar's Restaurant

Domu

Jinya Ramen Bar

Sticky Rice Lao Street Food: Best coconut curry ramen

Best Southern food:

The Metro Diner

Best burgers:

Orlando Meats - No. 1 must try wow

Teak Neighborhood Grill: doughnut burger, waffle burger, novelty burgers

Wahlburgers: Best Impossible burger

Hopdoddy

Best anniversary spot:

Mama Della's Ristorante

The Capital Grille

Fig's Prime

Best steak:

Fleming's Steakhouse

Flying Fish

Shula's Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House

Best Mexican:

El Borrego: No. 1 across the board and insane margaritas

Great food:

Dexter's

Market to Table

Chef's Table at the Edgewater & Tasting Room

Urbain 40

Seasons 52

Earl of Sandwich

Best brunch:

Omelet Bar

@ The Diner

Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Luke's Kitchen and Bar

First Watch

The Coop

Best BBQ:

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Cecil's Texas Style BBQ

Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa

Favorite hole in the wall:

Perrotti's NY Deli

Apple Spice Junction

Best vegan:

Proper & Wild

Dixie Dharma

The Sanctum Cafe

Dandelion Communitea Cafe

Best for family nights

Pirate's Dinner Adventure

Kings Dining & Entertainment

Senor Frogs

Rain Forest Cafe

